The final game of Week 12 in the NFL features the Steelers at the Colts. Cowboys fan have a little more incentive to watch as the Colts are next week’s opponent. The Colts are at home in this game and are 2.5-point favorites over the struggling Steelers according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff are picking games using Tallysight. You can see the picks for this week, and their explanations, below.

Dave Halprin - Not even gonna lie, the Steelers are my pick to cover, and it is purely a gut feel. The Colts got a jolt from a new coach and reinstating their quarterback, but that wears off and Pittsburgh prevails.

Matt Holleran - The Steelers and Colts have both had disappointing seasons so far. Both teams are almost certainly not headed to the postseason, but someone has to win this game. Indianapolis has been playing better of late since Jeff Saturday took over, and I think they’ll be able to run the ball and control the game tonight. I’ll take the Colts in this one.

David Howman - The Steelers are getting very close to being an okay team, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett took a big step forward last week. The Colts have played things close lately but they just don’t have the kind of talent Pittsburgh does. Give me the Steelers

RJ Ochoa - I have no idea what to make of the Colts. They have been such a disaster for most of the season but looked somewhat nice against the Eagles last week. Pittsburgh should never be counted out, but this season has been weird so I will lean in the weird direction. Give me the Colts.

Brian Martin - I can see this game going either way, but decided to go with the Colts because they have the home field advantage and have been playing a little better ever since Jeff Saturday took over.

Tom Ryle - Ah, the joy of picking a game between two teams that are going nowhere fast. Especially when you have no idea if either is good or just very bad. I’m going to go with the Colts just because of home field advantage, but I would not bet money on that.