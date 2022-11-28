Dallas Cowboys 2022 opponent preview (Week 13): Indianapolis Colts

Colts File

2021 Record: 9-8

Last Meeting: 12/16/2018 23-0 Colts victory. (Cowboys lead all time series 10-7)

Head Coach: Jeff Saturday (1-1 as a head coach)

Key Additions: QB Matt Ryan, DL Yannick Ngakoue, CB Stephon Gilmore

Key Departures: QB Carson Wentz, WR Zach Pascal, S George Odum

2021 Overview

The 2021 Indianapolis Colts finished 9-8 on the season, and although they finished with a winning record, they missed the playoffs in the final week of the season in embarrassing fashion by losing to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in a win-and-in situation. From that point on, nothing has been the same for this Colts team.

They have changed quarterbacks several times since the offseason, have fired and replaced their head coach with a former player, and managed to be worse this year than anybody had truly anticipated. The Colts 2022 season is truly a going through the motions situation at this time as they look to evaluate the talent on the roster as well as prepare for the upcoming NFL draft.

Player to watch… Jonathan Taylor

You know the Colts season has been a disappointing one when their sure-thing running back has struggled for most of the year. Whether it be due to injury or offensive line instability, Jonathan Taylor has really only scratched the surface of what he is capable of this season. Taylor has had games where he has flashed that ability, but the consistency we have all become accustomed to seeing from him just hasn’t been there.

One thing is for sure though, Taylor is the heart and soul of this offensive attack and the Cowboys, and their susceptible rushing defense, will need to lock in on stopping the dynamic running back to win on Sunday night. Teams have tried to beat the Cowboys on the ground and the Colts are designed to attack in similar fashion. Look for Jonathan Taylor and his performance to be able to tell us all we need to know about this week’s game.

Don’t forget about… Michael Pittman Jr.

If you are looking for bright spots in an otherwise dull year for this Colts team, look no further than young wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Pittman has shown to be a big-play threat, and regardless of who has been under center, it is clear that he is the main target out wide for this Colts passing attack. Pittman and company will pose a challenge for this Cowboys secondary, but what will be fascinating to see is how the young receiver responds when he has a player of Trevon Diggs caliber lined up on him on a big stage.

All indications are that the Cowboys should feel good about this matchup, and while anything can happen on Sunday, it would be a rather sizable upset to not see the Cowboys come out and handle the Colts. Players like Pittman and Taylor are some of the few reasons to be cautious about the Cowboys Week 13 opponent.