Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts, 2022 NFL Week 13

Keep track of everything related to Cowboys vs. Colts in NFL Week 13 as Dallas hosts Indianapolis on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys spent Thanksgiving Day picking up a huge victory over the New York Giants and therefore took the weekend off. Unfortunately for them, they did not pick up much help in terms of other games that were being played which leaves them to handle business themselves.

Up next for Dallas is the Indianapolis Colts who have proven to be a bit more interesting over the last few weeks thanks to interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless when they last played the Colts four years ago, but had their way with them last time that Indianapolis visited AT&T Stadium in 2014.

Of course that game did not feature the likes of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, or Dorance Armstrong. Life is very different for both Dallas and Indianapolis than it was in 2014, and nothing is guaranteed in the NFL which means that despite their less-impressive record the Colts should not be overlooked.

Containing Indianapolis will ultimately boil down to stopping running back Jonathan Taylor or at least doing everything possible to try and do so. This game is the second of a three-game home stand for the Cowboys and will take place under the primetime lights of Sunday Night Football.

Here's our stream for everything you need to know about it all.

