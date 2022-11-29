We are coming up on the month of December, and while that means that important football games are about to be played, it also means that we are right around the corner from various accolades being handed out across the NFL. While we are most interested in the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, it is always cool when players can win awards along the way. As far as Cowboys players and big-time awards are concerned, Micah Parsons is very much in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year which has felt inevitable for about a year now.

There will very likely be a handful of Cowboys players who are named an All-Pro as well as selected to the Pro Bowl. On Monday afternoon, the leading vote-getters at every position for the Pro Bowl were announced and both Zack Martin and Micah Parsons are leading the way at their respective spots.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, with 90,313 votes, leads all players in fan voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. pic.twitter.com/vSyOhGtA12 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

Remember that back before the season started that the NFL announced the dissolution of the Pro Bowl as we have long known it. This year the Pro Bowl will be replaced by The Pro Bowl Games which Peyton Manning has a hand in so it should be interesting to watch.

While the game itself has gone away, the accolade and accomplishment has not. Obviously these are fan votes and both Zack Martin and Micah Parsons are household names which means it isn’t exactly shocking to see them on the list. We will have to wait and see which other Cowboys ultimately join them on the list, but hopefully the team as a whole is playing in a much bigger game later on down the road.