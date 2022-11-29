Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent plane incident was a strange story, but never seemed like something that would hurt interest from NFL teams. On Sunday, Beckham was escorted off a plane after some kind of kerfuffle with the flight crew about a seat belt safety issue. By Tuesday, Jerry Jones confirmed that the Cowboys are still pursuing Beckham. He did discuss the fact that the Cowboys would want Beckham to get an immediate impact for this season.

Jones was asked about all things OBJ and had this to say:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones answered five questions about Odell Beckham Jr. this morning during his weekly radio interview on @1053thefan: pic.twitter.com/1X6ZXlcH8N — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 29, 2022

The takeaways seem to be:

The plane incident didn’t affect anything and the Cowboys feel good about Beckham’s character.

Jerry Jones has spoken to Beckham and came away impressed with where he is right now in terms of recovery. Of course, that means nothing until the medical team has a look.

And also stating the obvious, Jones noted Beckham would be signed to help this year, immediately. Even though Beckham is looking for something more than just a 2022 contract, he has to be ready to go this season and into the playoffs.

The Cowboys are playing that “being a Cowboys player is special” card, but that probably won’t matter, the money and length of contract will.

Finally, they expect to meet Dec. 5 and that they may have conversations before then.