The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day last week and are finally back to work and focusing on the Indianapolis Colts. Of course, getting back to work means things beyond just practicing. There are always roster decisions and intricacies to look at and on Tuesday the Cowboys made a move.

It was reported Tuesday afternoon, just after the United States advanced the Round of 16 if you are into that sort of thing, that the Dallas Cowboys are waiving defensive end Tarell Basham.

The #Cowboys are waiving DE Tarell Basham, per source. Dallas had a surplus at the position. A pass rusher on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2022

Cowboys waived DE Tarell Basham today, two people familiar with the move said. Basham played 26 defensive snaps in two games. Team shopped Basham and DT Trysten Hill before trade deadline. Both eventually waived. Basham is healthy after spending bulk of season on IR. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 29, 2022

The Cowboys are fortunate to have a number of options at pass rusher and therefore must feel like they are in a position to take bodies away from there if they are working on adding somewhere else. Just where could that somewhere else be, though?

With a roster spot now available the Cowboys could go any number of directions. Some possible ideas:

Bringing Tyron Smith back

Bringing James Washington back

Signing Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster

We will have to wait and see exactly what shoe will drop.