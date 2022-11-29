 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Dallas Cowboys waiving defensive end Tarell Basham

The Cowboys open a roster spot by waiving a defensive lineman.

By RJ Ochoa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day last week and are finally back to work and focusing on the Indianapolis Colts. Of course, getting back to work means things beyond just practicing. There are always roster decisions and intricacies to look at and on Tuesday the Cowboys made a move.

It was reported Tuesday afternoon, just after the United States advanced the Round of 16 if you are into that sort of thing, that the Dallas Cowboys are waiving defensive end Tarell Basham.

The Cowboys are fortunate to have a number of options at pass rusher and therefore must feel like they are in a position to take bodies away from there if they are working on adding somewhere else. Just where could that somewhere else be, though?

With a roster spot now available the Cowboys could go any number of directions. Some possible ideas:

  • Bringing Tyron Smith back
  • Bringing James Washington back
  • Signing Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster

We will have to wait and see exactly what shoe will drop.

