The Dallas Cowboys are 8-3 on the season and are considered among the elite teams in the NFL right now. That’s a very good place to be at this point in the 2022 season.

But, that wasn’t quite how it was supposed to go. If you think back to the Cowboys offseason, there were so many questions. Many were convinced the Cowboys were making all the wrong moves and that 2022 was just going to be a wasted season until Sean Payton showed up for 2023 fo202. The air was thick with negativity back then, but things have certainly changed.

So we pulled together some of the surprise storylines of the Cowboys 2022 season so far and want to know which of our selections has surprised you the most. Hit up our poll and we will post the results later this week.

