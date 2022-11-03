The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. The Dallas Cowboys were somewhat surprisingly buyers this year making a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to add defensive tackle Jonathan Haskins to the roster, but a little disappointingly didn’t really hit a homerun by making another transaction.

While many wanted to see the Cowboys trade for a top-notch wide receiver like Brandin Cooks, who Dallas reportedly were in talks with the Texans about prior to the deadline, sometimes the best move to make is the one you didn’t. That could be the case considering what’s still available in free agency.

As far as the Cowboys roster is concerned, there is probably only four problem areas that could stand to be upgraded. Wide receiver is one even with James Washington’s expected return, cornerback after Jourdan Lewis’ season-ending injury, and offensive line depth and defensive tackle dpeth can probably be tossed out there as well.

Today, we’re going to take a look at those positions of “need” for the Dallas Cowboys and some of the top free agents at each position who could potentially fill the void.

WR

Odell Beckham

Antonio Brown

Will Fuller

T.Y. Hilton

Keelan Cole

The free agent market for wide receivers is pretty slim pickings. It’s probably why the Cowboys attempted to snag Brandin Cooks away from the Texans before the trade deadline, however, that’s purely speculation.

Of the above-mentioned WRs, there seems to be some mutual interest between the Cowboys and Odell Beckham. He, however, is still recuperating from a season-ending knee injury and may not be fully healthy until sometime in December.

Of the remaining WRs, Will Fuller and T.Y. Hilton are players the Cowboys could consider. However, both players best football may be behind them, which is probably why they are still available in free agency.

IOL

Ereck Flowers

Quinton Spain

Matt Paradis (C)

JC Tretter (C)

Daryl Williams

If you thought the pickings were slim at WR, then you’re probably even more disappointed to see what free agent interior offensive lineman are still available on the open market. There’s a reason the Cowboys have continued to stick with the revolving door at left guard in Connor McGovern/Jason Peters, but after Matt Farniok’s injury depth at OG/C is a concern.

Of the above-mentioned interior offensive lineman, there’s really not a player who stands out above the rest. Each one has starting experience, some all across the o-line, but all have enough warts to keep any of the other 31 teams around the league from signing them to either their rosters or practice squad.

Desperation has a way of changing the outlook of things, but as of now, Dallas hasn’t reached that point. If they do, don’t be at all surprised if any of the above-mentioned offensive lineman ends up joining the Cowboys roster.

CB

Kevin King

Malcolm Butler

Ross Cockrell

Janoris Jenkins

AJ Bouye

Forget about Richard Sherman or Josh Norman, the above-mentioned cornerbacks are arguably the best available currently on the open market. But like Sherman and Norman, these CBs are still free agents for a reason.

Kevin King could be the CB who strikes the most interest for the Cowboys considering his past with Mike McCarthy in Green Bay. He, however, is reportedly sitting out the 2022 season to try to overcome his well-documented injury history. But, a chance to join Dallas’ talented defense may be enough to cut his year-long sabbatical short.

The rest of the CBs on the list a buyer beware label. They’ve all had their moments throughout their careers, but at this stage the journey is probably winding down for all of them. That doesn’t mean they can’t help the Cowboys, however, they may not be much of an upgrade over what’s already on the roster.

DT

Sheldon Richardson

Ndamukong Suh

Linval Joseph

Malcolm Brown

Star Lotulelei

Minus Linval Joseph, who was drafted in the second-round in 2010 by the New York Giants, there’s no shortage of former first-round defensive tackles currently available for the Dallas Cowboys on the open market. These are the types of players Dallas has taken a chance on in the past, and could do so again considering their struggles to stop the run still.

While the trade for Jonathan Haskins is expected to upgrade the Cowboys run defense when he gets more settled in and acclimated to his surroundings, don’t be surprised if another free agent addition is made to improve things even more.

Like with other positions we’ve already discussed, the current DTs currently available on the open market isn’t all that attention grabbing. There are players who could be considered upgrades over what the Cowboys currently have on the roster, however, it’s probably not enough to warrant a transaction.