Despite the reported temptation to make a trade, the deadline came and went with no trade from the Cowboys.

Executive VP and chief operating officer Stephen Jones spoke about the Cowboys’ trade deadline activities on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium following his press conference to announce a live music event of Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks next April. Though the Cowboys did not execute a trade before the deadline on Tuesday after acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in October, Jones said there were a handful of deals that the team felt like they nearly made. “There were some situations where we thought it could help our team and be good for us,” Jones said. “It felt like maybe things were coming our way, but we’re very pleased with our team.” Jones hinted that the Cowboys were looking at potential upgrades at the receiver spot with other teams, but also reiterated his confidence in the team’s current receiving corps with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and others.

A much needed week of to rest and heal up for the stretch run.

After being written off by seemingly everyone after the first week of the season, the Cowboys enter the bye week as one of five teams with six wins. The bye comes at the perfect time, though. The three games in November might pose the most brutal stretch Dallas will face all season. The week off allows them to heal before the second half begins. Even before the Cowboys kicked off against Chicago last week, Ezekiel Elliott, Sam Williams, Malik Hooker, and Noah Brown were inactive with various injuries. As the game concluded, Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson, Connor McGovern, Anthony Brown, and Anthony Barr all got nicked up during the contest. The good news is they got both Dak Prescott and Michael Gallup back through the first eight weeks.

Parsons really is the unicorn, and could play anywhere on the field and have great success.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is proving to football fans everywhere that he’s a once-in-a-generation player and he’s not even two full seasons into the NFL. His competitiveness, speed, athleticism, and strength feel unmatched and he’s the clear frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year after being the first-ever unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. The 23-year-old is a true Swiss Army knife. He has shown he can succeed in dropping back in coverage, as a pass-rusher, and as a linebacker. One moment he’s on one end of the field trying to get to the quarterback, the next he is all the way on the other side of the field using his speed to get to another tackle. It may go down as just a 36-yard fumble recovery TD, but in order to get to the end zone, Parsons ran a total of 92 yards to get from Justin Fields, to the spot of the fumble, and all the way back to the end zone. On his way to score, the second-year defender showed off his high school running back skills by zig-zagging through defenders and making impressive moves that most defenders in this league don’t have.

How has the front office done in your eyes?

Stephen Jones took a lot of flack for what was seen at best as inaction and at worst moving backwards when it came to the talent level on the team, but here they are just a game off last year’s 7-1 schedule against a perceived tougher slate of opponents. So just how well did Dallas do in their offseason decisions of letting guys go, trading players, signing free agents and the draft? Here’s a look, move-by-move, of how well moves made from February to July look in November. 1st-Round Pick: Tyler Smith | Grade: A- Maligned for this pick originally, Smith was in competition to start at left guard when Tyron’s injury moved him back to left tackle. That was supposed to wait until next year but he slid right in from Day 1. It hasn’t all been pretty, but his ceiling remains high and there are absolutely glimpses of a special player regularly on display. 2nd-Round Pick: Sam Williams Grade: A Williams looks like the real deal. He has a penalty issue but those of are aggressive nature which is much better than passivity. Quinn looks like he has a gem who can be a star opposite Micah Parsons when Tank Lawrence hangs it up. 3rd-Round Pick: Jalen Tolbert | Grade: C- On the surface, this is an easy F grade. Tolbert has only been active in 4 of 8 games and has made zero contribution. However, in context, it’s not a bad omen. Remember, Tolbert was the 15th (!) receiver taken in the draft. Of those drafted after him, only Green Bay’s Romeo Doubs has really excelled and only Cleveland’s David Bell has shown a ton of upside. Fans need to remain patient, though there’s no way to call this a good pick at this moment.

The Cowboys castoff finds a new home.

As the Tuesday NFL trade deadline has come and gone, the Cowboys were only ... cutters. Trysten Hill is the odd-man out, released on Tuesday following attempts to trade him. No deals were forged in any other direction ... so that move is the move. UPDATE: The Cardinals on Wednesday claimed Hill off waivers from the Cowboys, an NFL source tells CowboysSI.com. What else was being kicked around in regards to the D-line? The Cowboys, early in the week, had not received trade calls on defensive end Tarell Basham. As the week went on, with Basham practicing but as of the start of the weekend not being activated, that’s changed. Other NFL teams saw a surplus of Cowboys pass-rushers. The calls, NFL sources told us, were placed. But no exit deal.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.