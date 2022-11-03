Week 9 of the NFL season starts tonight with the Eagles visiting the Texans. There is nothing more that Cowboys fans would like than for the Texans to win. But that would take a huge upset, as the Eagles are 13.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Still, we can hope for a miracle.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff are picking game using Tallysight. The picks for tonight’s game are below along with the reasons behind them.

Dave Halprin - Only the heart of a Cowboys fan could pick the Texans to win. Even that is not enough this week, The Eagles will win, but it will be closer than we think. Texans lose, but cover the spread.

Tom Ryle - Is this even a question? The winningest team in the league is playing arguably the worst one in the NFL. As much as I would love to see the Eagles stumble in this one, it would be the upset of the year if they do. Sadly, I predict Philly will continue their unbeaten streak.

David Howman - The Texans have been really competitive this year, only getting blown out once so far. They’ve been especially sharp in the 2nd half of games, something these Eagles have routinely struggled with. I think it’ll be a closer game than expected, but I still don’t see a way Philly loses to a Texans squad so devoid of talent.

Matt Holleran - I think this game between the Eagles and Texans is going to be a lot closer than many people seem to think. Despite their 1-5-1 record, the Texans have played teams tough this year, losing by 10 or fewer points four times. I see them keeping this game close into the fourth quarter where the Eagles force a big turnover that seals the game. The Texans cover the spread but the Eagles get the win.

Brian Martin - This Thursday night matchup is between two teams on the opposite end of the spectrum this year. The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team and probably the Super Bowl favorites right now, while the Texans are already pretty close to locking down the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This should be an easy victory for the Eagles, although I’ve got my fingers crossed for an upset.

RJ Ochoa - As much as I would love to talk myself into the Houston Texans getting the win tonight I just don’t see it happening. The Eagles are too strong of a team and Houston being down Brandin Cooks is not going to make things any easier. Ultimately the sports world will balance itself out tonight. Give me the Astros and Eagles.

Tony Catalina - I would love to see the Eagles get their first loss on prime time against an inferior opponent. But outside of a modern day miracle there is no chance it happens on Thursday night. The Eagles win another one.