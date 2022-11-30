The Dallas Cowboys are on the precipice of going to the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 2006-2007, and winning double-digit games in back-to-back years for the first time since 1995-1996. There have obviously been a lot of talented players to play for the team from 2008 to this point but they have collectively been unable to string together consecutive seasons of high quality.

There are a number of factors that contribute to this and some go beyond the scope of who is, or is not, on the roster. But (assuming Dallas wins at least 10 games and punches their playoff ticket) a lot of credit has to go to the influx of talent that the Cowboys have had over the last few years specifically to set them up this way.

While there are talented players who have been on the team for longer than a handful of years, there is a huge influx of youth right now that is propelling them forward. It is a young man’s game as people like to say, and there are some very talented young men on this roster at the moment.

The Dallas Cowboys have 3 players in ESPN’s Top 25 under 25 including number one overall

As we get set for awards time across the league (at least two Cowboys players are looking set for Pro Bowl honors soon enough), ESPN put together a different list of noteworthy players, one that specifically focuses on youth.

The worldwide leader assembled a list of the top 25 players under the age of 25 to highlight which young players are the future of the NFL. You will likely not be shocked to learn that the Dallas Cowboys were well-represented on the list and had all three of their players fall within the top 19 to be specific.

It should not be hard to figure out who the top player on this list is. Micah Parsons leads the way at number one overall with Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb also making appearances.

1. Micah Parsons, DE/LB, Dallas Cowboys Age: 23 A strong argument could be made that Parsons is the top defensive player in the game, regardless of age. Parsons is a menace off of the edge, after converting from middle linebacker to defensive end for Dallas. His unique explosiveness, bend and ball pursuit have turned him into a franchise cornerstone for the Cowboys. He’s only the third player since 1982 (when sacks became an official stat) to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first two seasons, joining Reggie White and Aldon Smith. And his 27.9% pass rush win rate leads all players since entering the league. — Reid 15. Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys Age: 24 Mr. Interception has been electric since entering the NFL in 2020. In two and a half seasons, he has already hauled in 17 picks. Consider that it took Deion Sanders four full seasons to hit that number. Diggs is a constant threat to flip the field with his hands and playmaking ability on the ball. He also has 48 pass breakups and a pair of defensive touchdowns on his résumé. — Miller 19. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys Age: 23 A lean but explosive wideout, Lamb has strong hands and the ability to contort his body to haul in catches. He’s on pace for his second 1,000-yard receiving season after stepping into the No. 1 wide receiver role for the Cowboys and proving to be a consistent target no matter the quarterback. Lamb is also versatile, showing an ability to win outside and from the slot, and 44 of his 64 catches this season have gone for first downs. — Reid

It should not be shocking for any of these players to be highlighted like this. Parsons is already arguably the best defensive player in the NFL and Diggs is making his claim for the top cornerback spot across the league. Lamb has been an ascending player from just about day one and is finally starting to show a bit more consistency. It has not helped him that his arrival coincided with Dak Prescott starting to endure a few injuries.

It is very exciting that the Cowboys have so much youth to build around. Of course, this also means that at some point soon bills are going to come due and new contracts will need to be handed out. Consider that both Diggs and Lamb are eligible for new deals in the offseason, but we have a few more things to tend to before we need to start worrying about that.