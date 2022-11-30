Defensive coordinator shares his thoughts on facing familiar face Matt Ryan and the Colts on Sunday,

The Cowboys defensive coordinator talked this week about his former passer- now with the Colts- and what it will be like when his current unit squares off against the four-time Pro Bowler and former league MVP. “I love him. He is a rare and relentless competitor,” Quinn told reporters at The Star in Frisco. “That’s probably one of the first things that you’ll find out about him, being around him for a long time. I describe him like he’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He comes across real clean-cut and nice, but he is a tough-ass competitor.” That toughness has served Ryan well in Indianapolis, as it’s been a rough first year with the 4-7-1 Colts. The 2008 No. 3 draft pick has a QBR score of 44.1, which ranks him 26th in the NFL. He’s thrown 10 interceptions in 10 games (just one pick off the league’s worst total) and is tied for the most fumbles leaguewide. And he’s been sacked 32 times behind an offensive line that’s given up the most sacks in the league this year.

The pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr still remains a top priority for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

Miami-Dade police were dispatched to the airport Sunday morning after American Airlines crew became concerned with Beckham’s health prior to departure. The crew says Beckham “appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness,” when they attempted to wake him up to fasten his seatbelt. “No, it did not (impact our thoughts on Beckham),” Jones said in an interview Tuesday on Dallas radio 105.3 The Fan. “His overall team compatibility — his judgement, his behavior — is not an issue with him. It is with many, but not with him.” Flight attendants called for police and fire rescue and, upon arrival, the flight crew asked Beckham “several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused,” per police. Beckham was asked to leave the plane, which he did “without incident” and was escorted to another area of the terminal.

Zack Martin and Micah Parsons look to be closing in on another Pro Bowl appearance.

We are coming up on the month of December, and while that means that important football games are about to be played, it also means that we are right around the corner from various accolades being handed out across the NFL. While we are most interested in the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, it is always cool when players can win awards along the way. As far as Cowboys players and big-time awards are concerned, Micah Parsons is very much in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year which has felt inevitable for about a year now. There will very likely be a handful of Cowboys players who are named an All-Pro as well as selected to the Pro Bowl. On Monday afternoon, the leading vote-getters at every position for the Pro Bowl were announced and both Zack Martin and Micah Parsons are leading the way at their respective spots.

After winning, the Cowboys moved down a spot in the NFL’s power rankings.

The NFC East is suddenly the best division in the NFL.

The Eagles sit atop the East with a 10-1 record. The Cowboys are second at 8-3, the Giants at 7-4, and the Commanders at 7-5. Good for a combined 32-13 record. A season ago, the division had 32 wins total at the end of the season. Six weeks remain before the regular reason ends, and the NFC East has already matched the win total from a season ago. Many knew the division could grab two playoff spots coming into the season. The winner of the East and the other coming as a wild card since they added a spot in 2020. Nobody thought after the first 11 weeks of the season; all four teams would have a spot if the season ended today. The Giants have a new head coach and declined Daniel Jones’s 5th-year option, and everyone wrote them off.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.