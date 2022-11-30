On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that the Cowboys would be waiving defensive end Tarell Basham. Dallas fortunately has depth at defensive end so this move made sense, but speculation immediately began about who might be taking that spot on the roster.

On Wednesday morning, a candidate has been put forward as to who the Cowboys were looking to create a roster spot for. Putting two and two together, it is wide receiver James Washington who will reportedly have his 21-day practice window opened.

Help on the way: The #Cowboys are expected to open the 21-day practice window for WR James Washington, source said. He's been on Injured Reserve after breaking his foot in training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2022

It was all the way back in training camp when James Washington broke his foot, quite early in camp actually, which knocked him out of consideration for the early part of the season. Initial reports were that he would return at some point in October and seeing as how today is the final day in the month of November, that was a bit off.

Obviously the Cowboys have been connected to a different wide receiver as of late in Odell Beckham Jr. and Washington’s practice window opening hardly means that Dallas won’t ultimately sign OBJ. Consider that Jerry Jones reiterated the team’s interest in Beckham just a few hours before the Basham news was announced.

It is never a bad thing to have options and the Cowboys seemingly may have one soon enough in James Washington. Remember that he was the first external free agent who they signed in the offseason so they clearly had some level of interest in him and should have an opportunity to see what he can bring to the team over the next 21 days.