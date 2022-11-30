Following a Thanksgiving day win against the New York Giants, the Cowboys set their sights on the uneven Indianapolis Colts. Both teams are trending in opposite directions on the field, and perhaps in the training room.

With the news swirling about possible addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Cowboys opened the 21-day practice window for veteran receiver James Washington. Since being signed from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington has yet play in a regular season game for the team. Washington’s status is one to keep an eye the Odell Odyssey works its course. The Cowboys haven’t opened the practice window on Tyron Smith, but he’s getting close.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is working with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown, continuing his ramp-up toward a practice return. It won’t come this week but likely will in December. Smith been out since Aug. 24 practice when hamstring tendon tore from left knee. pic.twitter.com/vekaLDEOMp — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 30, 2022

After missing last Thursday’s game with an illness, both Jonathan Hankins and Kelvin Joseph returned to practice. Meanwhile Anthony Barr, who had a setback with a hamstring injury, was at Wednesday’s practice but was limited. DeMarcus Lawrence and Jayron Kearse were also limited.

Trevon Diggs and Michael Gallup were both missing from practice. However, neither is believed to be at risk of missing this week’s game.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and WR Michael Gallup were only players on 53-man roster to miss practice today. Both dealing with illness. S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) were limited. All appear on track for Sunday vs. Colts. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 30, 2022