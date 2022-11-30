 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs Colts injury report (Wednesday): Cowboys activate the practice window for WR Washington

The latest injury news for the Cowboys and Colts game. 

By LP Cruz
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Following a Thanksgiving day win against the New York Giants, the Cowboys set their sights on the uneven Indianapolis Colts. Both teams are trending in opposite directions on the field, and perhaps in the training room.

With the news swirling about possible addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Cowboys opened the 21-day practice window for veteran receiver James Washington. Since being signed from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington has yet play in a regular season game for the team. Washington’s status is one to keep an eye the Odell Odyssey works its course. The Cowboys haven’t opened the practice window on Tyron Smith, but he’s getting close.

After missing last Thursday’s game with an illness, both Jonathan Hankins and Kelvin Joseph returned to practice. Meanwhile Anthony Barr, who had a setback with a hamstring injury, was at Wednesday’s practice but was limited. DeMarcus Lawrence and Jayron Kearse were also limited.

Trevon Diggs and Michael Gallup were both missing from practice. However, neither is believed to be at risk of missing this week’s game.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts, 2022 NFL Week 13

View all 6 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys