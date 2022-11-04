The Dallas Cowboys are on a bye this week, but that doesn’t mean we stop thinking about how they are doing. The Cowboys will next play the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, but before we get to that, we wanted to get a snapshot of some things.

First up was our recurring question about your confidence in the team and if they are headed in the right direction. This week, 92% of fans said the Cowboys are headed in the right direction.

That 92% number ties a season-high that was set right before the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles. That loss to the Eagles had knocked it down to 80%, but the return of Dak Prescott and two solid wins has notched it back up.

Next up, we asked what grade would you give Mike McCarthy for his work through the first eight games of this season. McCarthy’s Cowboys have gone 6-2 overall, and went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush running the show. So how much credit was given to McCarthy? 46% gave him an ‘A’ grade while 48% gave him a ‘B’ grade.

Finally, we wanted to know how Cowboys fans were feeling about Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Specifically which back should get the majority of touches for the rest of the season. Both backs have their pluses and minuses, and the Cowboys are lucky to have the outstanding duo. But which back should get the majority of touches? Cowboys fans say Tony Pollard with a 63% number.

