On paper, the Dallas Cowboys remaining schedule doesn’t look all that daunting. Other than divisional opponents, they only face two teams in the second half of the season who currently has a winning record. While that should be considered great news as far as Dallas’ postseason berth is concerned, there are a few teams who could upset the apple cart.

Today, we’re going to take a closer look at a few of the Cowboys remaining opponents to try to identify those “trap” games in order to avoid being caught unawares. And in fairness, we will go ahead and exclude all of Dallas’ NFC East rivals because we already know the importance of those matchups. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers (November 13)

In years past hitting the road and playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field would be a matchup that would’ve been an unfavorable one for the Dallas Cowboys. But, in 2022, the Devante Adams-less Packers are a team who have struggled so far this season and no longer are considered the dominant force they once were.

Having said that though, Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers, and they still have a two-headed rushing attack in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon who are all more than capable of making this Week 13 matchup difficult for the Cowboys. Considering Dallas’ struggles on run defense, and Aaron Jones’ past success against them, Green Bay can’t be overlooked.

With extra time to prepare for this matchup coming out of the bye week, Dallas should have a game plan in place both offensively and defensively to successfully neutralize a team that has given them problems in the past. However, if the Packers are allowed to run wild this could turn into a game that negatively impacts the Cowboys confidence/mentality.

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings (November 20)

Believe it or not, but the Minnesota Vikings are one of two of the non-NFC East divisional opponents remaining on the Dallas Cowboys schedule this season who currently has a winning record. So far, the only loss on the season for the Vikings has been to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, making Minnesota arguably Dallas’ toughest opponent they’ve yet to face.

Minnesota, much like the Green Bay Packers, are a team who have pretty much had their way with the Dallas Cowboys the past several years. While that’s yet to be seen this season, the Vikings do still present an interesting matchup for the Cowboys, especially considering they will have the homefield advantage in this Week 11 meeting.

Offensively the Vikings have the firepower to challenge Dallas’ talented defense. Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and the recently acquired T.J. Hockenson are arguably the best offensive weapons the Cowboys have faced all season. And sadly, Minnesota matches up pretty well with the Cowboys defensively as well.

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans (December 29)

Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Tennessee Titans are the only other non-NFC East rival remaining on the Dallas Cowboys schedule this year who currently has a winning record. And, like the other two teams to make this list, the Titans ground game is what makes this Week 17 matchup one to keep an eye on moving forward this season.

Despite the slight QB controversy that may, or may not, be taking place in Tennessee, the one consistent thing we know about the Titans is the Derrick Henry-led rushing attack that makes them a force to be reckoned with. Dallas’ game plan will no doubt be to limit Henry’s impact on the game, but that of course is everyone’s game plan when playing Tennessee.

This late-season matchup may or may not have much sway as far as the playoffs seedings are concerned, but it is one that could be used as a measuring stick heading into the postseason. The lack of teams with winning records the Cowboys will face in the second half the season can build false confidence that could lead to yet another early exit if not managed properly. Because of that, this is a matchup to keep an eye on.