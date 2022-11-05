Pick and odds for the NFL Week 9 Sunday games

The Dallas Cowboys are on a bye this week, but the NFL actually continues on. Funny how that works. Usually in this space we look at the upcoming Cowboys game more in-depth, but that obviously isn’t available, Instead, we’ll take a quick spin around the rest of the Sunday games for Week 9.

One game that will be of interest to Cowboys fans is the Minnesota Vikings at the Washington Commanders. The Vikings are 3-point favorites, but the Commanders have been playing much better lately. There are definitely mixed-feelings for Cowboys who always want to see the Washington franchise lose, but wouldn’t mind seeing the 6-1 Vikings take a loss for playoff seeding purposes.

The Cowboys next opponent, the Green Bay Packers, are 3.5-point favorites on the road against the Detroit Lions. If the Packers drop that game, they are officially in a tailspin as they would welcome the Cowboys next week.

