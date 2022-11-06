The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 6-2 start and there has been no shortage of exciting plays so far this season. Most of them have come on the defensive side of the ball, but the offense has decided to join the party. Today, we’ll take a look at the top 10 Cowboys plays at the midway point, but first, let’s kick things off with some honorable mentions.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Turpin Time

The former USFL MVP has been an electric player kick returner for the Cowboys this season. Although he has yet to take one to the house this year, he’s come close a couple of times. His 60-yard kickoff return against the Eagles and his 50-yard punt return against the Lions are worth mentioning.

Gallup sideline snag

In the second half against the Rams, the Cowboys faced a 3rd-and-15 when Cooper Rush threw a perfectly placed deep ball to Michael Gallup. The veteran receiver slowed up, tracked the ball perfectly, and displayed brilliant footwork to keep his toes in bounds. The Cowboys were able to keep the drive alive and make it a two-score ball game with a Brett Maher field goal.

Diggs denies the deep ball

The Lions had the lead and were threatening for more early in the third quarter when Jared Goff took a shot deep. Fortunately for Dallas, Trevon Diggs turned his body around at the last second and come away with a great diving catch.

Armstrong blocks a field goal

The Cowboys' special teams splash-maker got off to an early start when he blocked a 47-yard field goal attempt against the Giants, keeping it a scoreless game. This won’t be the last we Mr. Armstrong is mentioned for a top play.

Let’s get to the top 10 plays of the 2022 season thus far...

10. Sam Armstrong armed robbery!

The Cowboys had just gone up 17-6 on the Lions with just over two minutes to play in the game, but the defense wasn’t done. Just for good measure, rookie edge rusher Sam Williams decided to swipe the ball from Goff. The Cowboys scored four plays later, putting the game away for good.

9. Pollard’s hat trick against Da’Bears

In his first start of the year, running back Tony Pollard had himself a day scoring not one, not two, but three rushing touchdowns against the Bears. On his last one, he got loose for 54-yards down the sideline to cap off a 49-29 win over Chicago.

8. Micah seals the deal

There were many highlights at SoFi Stadium when the Rams hosted the Cowboys, but the last one came in the form of a Micah Parsons sack/strip/fumble that put the nail in the coffin on a Cowboys 22-10 victory over Los Angeles. Spoiler alert: Prepare yourself for more big plays from the Cowboys' outstanding defensive star.

7. CeeDee’s one-handed catch

The Cowboys' third-year receiver has been relatively quiet for most of the year as he steps into the new no. 1 WR spot, but he did have a nice game against the Giants. CeeDee Lamb broke a fourth-quarter tie with a remarkable one-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone.

6. Armstrong blocks a punt

In one of the best starts we’ve seen from a Cowboys defense/special teams unit, Dorance Armstong was on fire early against the Rams. The long-armed defensive end came crashing up the middle giving LA’s punter no chance. Just like that, the Cowboys' offense was gifted a free red-zone opportunity.

5. Pollard gets loose down the sideline

In what will be a theme of these first-half highlights, Tony Pollard had yet another 40+ yard run. Late in the first quarter against the Bengals, Pollard took a flick pass down the sideline for 47 yards. Replay found that Pollard had come up just short of the goal line, but it didn’t matter as TP scored on the very next play.

4. Tank takes it to the house

For the second-straight season, DeMarcus Lawrence has scored a defensive touchdown. On the first series against the Rams, he recovered a fumble after Armstrong sacked/stripped Goff. Tank picked up the loose ball and ran 19 yards for the touchdown.

3. Micah’s touchdown-saving tackle

In a highlight that doesn’t mean that much on its own, Micah Parsons showed off his all-world hustle by running down the Lions’ tight end just inches from the goal line. The play was illuminated by what happened next as a Lawrence strip caused the ball to come out, ending the shot at an easy touchdown for Detroit.

2. The longest play of the year

After a long Cooper Kupp touchdown to give the Rams their first lead of the game, the Cowboys answered back on their very next drive, when... guess who, Tony Pollard maneuvered 57 yards down the field for the touchdown. Man, that guy is incredible!

1. The no-quit Lionbacker

Parsons followed up his remarkable hustle play against Detroit with an encore performance against Chicago when he kept running and recovered a fumble. When Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields decided to just leap over him rather than touch him down. Parsons wisely got up and scampered off 36 yards for the touchdown.

Check out all of these highlights on YouTube (watch the video).