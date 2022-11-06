Report: The Cowboys have interest in top free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr

Even on a bye week, the Dallas Cowboys sure do how to keep their name in the news. A report was released early Sunday morning that they will be, at the very least, in the Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes upon his return from a torn ACL suffered in last year's Super Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is firmly on the Cowboys’ radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he’s ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear. Dallas (6-2) has plenty of weapons, but its pursuit of a receiver who can run shows the team is in the market for more offensive help. While the original hope for Beckham was to sign in mid-November, sources now say the plan for Beckham is to be in full health and signed by early December. Several teams have been open about potential interest in Beckham, including the Bills, Giants and Rams, sources say. The Packers and Chiefs may have interest, as well. Now, you can add the Cowboys to the mix. The Cowboys also made an offer on Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, but the two sides could not agree on a price, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Although this should excite Cowboys fans because they are moving with some sort of relentlessness in bettering the offense, it sure does make you wonder what the price was for Jerry Jeudy. He sure would fit with Dak Prescott better than Brandin Cooks and after an IR stint last season, he has been on the field and healthy throughout his three-year NFL career.

More on OBJ:

While Dallas has not had any contract talks with Beckham’s agent Zeke Sandhu, the team has continued to check in on his health and how his recovery from the knee injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI has been. Beckham is in the final stages of his rehab, and should be ready to help a team down the stretch and potentially in the playoffs. Beckham’s hope, sources say, is for a multi-year deal and a home to end his career following a few years of searching and now waiting.

The fact that, coming off an ACL injury, he is looking for a multi-year deal might be a bit daunting, but the Cowboys offense needs another playmaker and Beckham Jr fits the bill.