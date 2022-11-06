 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Night Football live discussion: Titans at Chiefs

Sunday comes to a close for Week 9 in the NFL.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

One more game on Sunday, and it could be a good one.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys