The bye week is coming to a close for the Dallas Cowboys. Soon they will be preparing for their Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers. The game is on the road at Lambeau Field and you would expect the Cowboys to be underdogs in that situation. But this is no ordinary year for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

The Pack just lost to the previously one-win Detroit Lions by a score of 15-9. That left Green Bay with a 3-6 record and what appears like a lost season. The Cowboys hope to add to their misery next Sunday. They head into the game as 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have been the Cowboys nemesis for a while, but this year could be different. Since 2009, the Cowboys have only won once in nine games, the rookie season of Dak Prescott in 2016. This will also be the first time Mike McCarthy will face his former team.