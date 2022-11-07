Monday Night Football live discussion and picks: Ravens at Saints

Week 9 in the NFL comes to a close with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The Ravens come into the game as 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook even though they are on the road.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff are picking games using Tallysight. Below are our picks for the game including our reasoning behind them.

Dave Halprin - The Ravens feel like a team that is on the precipice of putting it all together. Quarterbacks play such a large role in the NFL so Lamar Jacks is the pick in that department. Plus, they just added Roquan Smith on defense. Ravens to cover.

David Howman - Both the Ravens and Saints are dealing with a lot of injuries coming into this one, but Baltimore is just the better team. Lamar Jackson is difficult to stop for any defense, and I have a hard time seeing the Saints actually pulling out a win here.

RJ Ochoa - The New Orleans Saints are one of the most difficult teams to get a weekly read on, but if there is anything that I trust to be consistent in the NFL these days it is the Baltimore Ravens. It will likely not be pretty but Baltimore will prevail.

Matt Holleran - This is a do or die game for the New Orleans Saints, but they are just dealing with too many injuries to slow down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense. I think the Saints keep it close, but the Ravens come out with the win.

Tom Ryle - This one looks as obvious as last week, but oops. The Ravens are trying to stay in undisputed first place in the AFCN. The Saints can get into a three-way tie in the dismal NFCS. It’s the most stakes we’ve seen in a MNF game so far. And it’s been a weird weekend of results. I could talk myself into NO pulling an upset. Or not. Give me Baltimore.

Brian Martin - The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens are dealing with numerous injuries to key players throughout the roster. The team that better navigates this MNF matchup with backups at several positions will likely be the victor. Because of that, I’m going with the Ravens, who I believe is better suited to overcome their injury situation.