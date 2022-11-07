2021 Record: 13-4

Last Meeting: 10/06/2019 34-24 Packers victory (Packers lead all-time series 20-17)

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur (42-16 as a head coach)

Key Additions: WR Sammy Watkins, LB Quay Walker (draft), DT Jarran Reed

Key Departures: WR DeVante Adams, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, G Lucas Patrick

2021 Overview

The 2021 Green Bay Packers won their division and finished the regular season with 13 wins. However, the playoffs weren't as successful for the Pack as they saw their season end to the San Francisco 49ers at home in a cold Divisional Round game. From that point on, the Packers team has gone through a ton of turmoil, changes, and have left a lot of questions unanswered. The Packers head into Week 10 with a 3-6 record and many are pondering what the future of this football team and its high profile quarterback looks like.

Player to watch… Aaron Rodgers

As long as #12 is under center for the Green Bay Packers, the team will have a chance. Regardless of what the early part of 2022 has looked like for this Packers team, the opponent will always respect a Rodgers-manned team.

The talent around Rodgers isn’t what he is used to, and he may have some lingering effects on his throwing hand that has limited his play so far this season. But Aaron Rodgers has only lost to the Dallas Cowboys once in his career and when it has come to crunch time, he has always found a way to get it done versus them. This week’s game is a chance to bury the Packers and really dash any hopes they have doing anything this year and while the Cowboys know that, it has to be understood that Rodgers knows it as well.

Don’t forget about… Aaron Jones

It looks as if Aaron Jones avoided a serious injury in week nine and all early indications are that he should be ready to go this week against the Cowboys. Jones has been a thorn in the Cowboys side when they have played him in the past and the Cowboys will look to limit his big play ability on Sunday.

Aaron Jones with a hell of a game last night.



143 rush yards. 7.2 ypc. 4 catches.



Counter, gap scheme, zone, catching passes, etc. He's one of the most dynamic running backs in football. pic.twitter.com/F7QgBX4bQZ — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) October 31, 2022

Jones is one of the few playmakers still on the Packers roster that can really hurt a defense. He has scored four touchdowns against the Cowboys in one game in the past and the Cowboys will need to be locked in on making sure he does not have that type of impact once again this Sunday.