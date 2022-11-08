The Dallas Cowboys are back from the bye and up next for them is an emotional matchup against the Green Bay Packers. This week is emotional specifically for head coach Mike McCarthy as he will face the Packers for the first time since they fired him in the middle of the 2018 season. McCarthy famously coached the Packers to the highest levels of success that an NFL team can experience, a Super Bowl XLV win in the building that he now calls home with the Dallas Cowboys. The fact that this game will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay only adds to the emotional element.

But the Cowboys have to put all of that aside and do what they can to win the football game that they will be playing, regardless of who it is against. They have done a great job of doing that to this point in the season and are certainly looking to improve upon things which means potentially re-tooling the roster a bit.

‘The Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good’

One of the ways that Dallas could re-tool their roster would be to add a wide receiver to a mix that has been a bit underwhelming to this point in the season. There are some extenuating circumstances that you can chalk part of that up to, Cooper Rush playing quarterback for five games is one of them, but it is undeniable that the Cowboys would be wise to improve the position.

The Cowboys were reportedly interested in trading for Brandin Cooks or Jerry Jeudy but ultimately did not before last Tuesday’s trade deadline. This Tuesday, Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and he was asked about the other receiver that they have been connected to as of late, free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

On OBJ.:



“I really like where we are with our receiving corps. …That can dictate [future] conversations.”



Jerry Jones mentions OBJ coming off injury as a talking point as well, also doubles down on appreciation of him - saying a #Cowboys helmet would “look real good on him.” — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2022

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan about Odell Beckham Jr: " I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sounded very interested this morning on @1053thefan in the possibility of signing veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. Jones’ thoughts on the decision-making process: pic.twitter.com/mRig919dts — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 8, 2022

OBJ is notably coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered in last season’s Super Bowl, a game that his team won. Obviously returning from an injury like that is not an easy feat but Michael Gallup tore his shortly before Beckham did and returned to the Cowboys lineup a few weeks ago. Nothing is ever apples to apples when it comes to injuries, but we are approaching the point where OBJ will be ready to go and he fits exactly what the Cowboys need. The connection is there for a reason.