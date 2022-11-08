It seems like a long time since the Dallas Cowboys played a football game. It wasn’t really that long ago when Dallas crushed the Chicago Bears, but for football crazed fans, any break in the action can seem like an eternity. Fortunately the Cowboys are back in action this week against the Green Bay Packers.

There are two Cowboys stories grabbing some attention this week that we need Cowboys fans to offer an opinion on.

One concerns free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors are swirling around the Cowboys interest in the wide receiver now that he is expected to be medically cleared soon. The Cowboys flirted with a few receivers at the trade deadline, and they now seem intent on getting into the Beckham sweepstakes. Should they? That is one of our questions this week.

Another story this week is the return of Mike McCarthy to Green Bay to coach against his former team. While McCarthy has said all the right things, there’s a belief that he would love nothing more than to stick it to his former team that fired him. So we want to know if you think he will get his revenge.

Vote in our poll and we will post the results later this week.

