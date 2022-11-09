As the Dallas Cowboys come out of their bye week, it’s time to look forward to the second half of the season. Today, we take a look at three mid-season Cowboys bets worth taking a flyer on.

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

1) Micah Parsons To Record The Most Individual Sacks (+350)

If you’re going to bet on one individual player on the Dallas Cowboys roster, Micah Parsons is your guy. Currently, Parsons has eight sacks on the year, which has him tied for the third-most in football with four other players.

DraftKings has Parsons with the third-best odds to record the most individual sacks in the league, behind Matthew Judon of the Patriots (+200) and Justin Houston of the Ravens (+300). While Judon currently has four more sacks than Parsons on the year (12 vs 8), he has played one more full game. With games against the Colts, Texans, Jaguars, and Commanders left on the Cowboys’ schedule, Parsons has a great chance to post two or three more double-digit sack games.

Parsons showed in the first half he’s capable of racking up sacks in bunches. Coming out of the bye week fully rested for the second half, getting him at a price of +350 to lead the league in sacks in a bet worth taking.

2) Dallas Cowboys OVER 11.5 Wins (-165)

Considering the quality of teams the Cowboys face in the second half of their schedule, this win total seems a game too low. Even if the Cowboys are unable to defeat the Vikings, Eagles, and Titans, they still could surpass this win total if they are able to win their other six games.

Dallas’ four-game stretch which features the Giants, Colts, Texans, and Jaguars, should be four very winnable games. If they are able to take care of business in those four, they would need to go just 2-3 in their remaining five games to hit this win total.

Overall, even with the price juiced up quite a bit, taking the over on Dallas’ win total seems like a solid bet.

3) Dallas Cowboys To Win The NFC East (+400)

This may seem like a stretch with the Eagles currently sitting at 8-0 and the Cowboys at 6-2, but hear me out. Philadelphia’s next four games come against the Commanders, Colts, Packers, and Titans. While they will likely be favored in all four of those games, it’s not unreasonable to think they could take a loss in at least one.

In particular, their matchup against Washington next Monday could be a spot where the Eagles suffer their first loss. Philadelphia didn’t look great against a lowly Texans team last Thursday, and Washington has played competitive football in every game since Week 5.

No matter who they lose to, if the Eagles were to lose one or two of their next four games, the Cowboys would be right back in the NFC East race if they are able to take care of their business. Even if Philadelphia comes into their matchup with the Cowboys sitting at 13-1 or 12-2, the Cowboys still have a shot to win the division if they are just a game behind whatever Philly’s record is.

Is it likely the Cowboys win the NFC East? Probably not. Is it worth taking a flyer on with +400 odds? Absolutely.