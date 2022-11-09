According to an odds projection, the Cowboys are the favorites to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts before returning to Green Bay this upcoming week.

When the Dallas Cowboys coach finally had to talk about his old coaching home, he interrupted with an expletive as a reporter prone to queries on X’s and O’s went with a touchy-feely one. “You guys are trying to make me cry,” McCarthy said, drawing hearty laughs. “Why don’t you ask me a question about 12 personnel or something?” Sorry, coach. Everybody wants to know what’s going through the mind of the man who led the Packers to a Super Bowl title before an unhappy ending with a midseason firing almost eight years later. “The exit, it left a dent, just to be honest, with our family,” McCarthy said. “But it’s been four years. We’re so much better because of it. We’ve had time to process it all, and it’s a little unique.”

Micah Parsons continues to win on and off the field, leading the league in jersey sales last month.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn’t just ruling the football field. He’s also ruling the NFL jersey game. The NFLPA and the Official NFL Shop revealed that the Cowboys LB had the highest-selling jersey amongst all players in the league for the month of October. This feat makes him the first defensive player to top the sales rankings this season. To be top dog — or should we say Lion — Parsons beat out four other offensive powerhouses in this league. Saquon Barkley ranked fifth, Christian McCaffrey ranked fourth, Patrick Mahomes ranked third, and Josh Allen ranked second. This should be no surprise when you think about how well Parsons has been doing in his second year. The month of October was full of sacks, tackles for loss, and athletically impressive plays like his scoop-and-score touchdown and speedy move to stop a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

Jerry Jones begins to be publicly open about his Odell Beckham Jr admiration.

If free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys, the club is doing its best to let him know the interest is mutual. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones backed the Cowboys’ current receiving corps and shape of pass game but added Beckham “is someone we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on the helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.” “From Ben McAdoo, Joe Whitt, all the guys from the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, all the guys have nothing but great things to say about him,” McCarthy said. “I have always been so impressed with his football playing ability. I have heard so many excellent things about him over the years.” No visits with Beckham have been set so the team can see where he is in his recovery, but normally Jones is reluctant to speak on any prospective free agents because of competitive reasons.

Micah Parsons is openly recruiting Odell Beckham Jr to the Cowboys and he seems open to the idea.

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most sought-after free agents this season and on Tuesday, Cowboys star Michah Parsons openly recruited him with a tweet when he said, “Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this s---!!!” The wide receiver decided to respond but didn’t give a resounding yes or no on joining Dallas. “Lolol sheeeed you tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there,” he said in a tweet. “Im just tryna win… whereeever I go.” The rumors gained some traction Monday when Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the team’s possible interest in Beckham. He praised Beckham but said, “I think those are conversations for the future. Right now, we’re focused on our guys.”

