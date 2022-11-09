The Dallas Cowboys are back from their bye and ready for an emotional game against a longtime rival. This week will see America’s Team make the trip to the Frozen Tundra where they shockingly have only won twice. Incidentally, the most recent one was authored by current quarterback Dak Prescott with Ezekiel Elliott by his side; however, it will the first trip to professional football’s holiest cathedral for the likes of Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Trevon Diggs.

Of course, the headlining story for Dallas is the man leading their charge in head coach Mike McCarthy. The Packers won Super Bowl XLV under McCarthy over a decade ago, they have not even been to another since, and fired him midway through the 2018 season. It is McCarthy’s first meeting against his former team since they moved on from him and the fact that it is happening at Lambeau Field only adds to the story.

No game against the Green Bay Packers feels safe for Cowboys fans though, even without Mike McCarthy on their sideline thanks to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. We are all aware of how much Rodgers has haunted the Cowboys for the last decade so the opportunity to effectively end his season (the Packers are 3-6) with his former coach who many blamed for Aaron’s failures is pretty enticing.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

