 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Packers injury update (Wednesday): Ezekiel Elliott returns to practice

The latest news on Cowboys injuries for the Packers game. 

By LP Cruz
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Minicamp Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Looking back as to where they are coming out of their bye, the Dallas Cowboys should feel very good about themselves. They’ve won their last two games and are tied for the third-best record in the NFC. There may also be help on the way in the form of Odell Beckham Jr. Most importantly, they are getting healthier as the season has progressed.

After much discussion about his role on the team and owner Jerry Jones steadfast in his defense, Ezekiel Elliott was back at practice in a limited capacity. Elliott’s involvement in practice should be monitored closely throughout the week but Jones said he expects Elliott to play this week against Green Bay.

Linebacker Anthony Barr was listed as not practicing, still nursing an injury following the game against the Chicago Bears. Noah Brown and Donovan Wilson were limited. After missing the game against the Bears, Malik Hooker returned to practice in full, as did rookie Sam Williams.

The Cowboys also activated defensive end Tarell Basham, who was hasn’t played since the season opener.

There was also a Tyron Smith sighting as he is getting closer to a return.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers, 2022 NFL Week 10

View all 4 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys