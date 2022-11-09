Looking back as to where they are coming out of their bye, the Dallas Cowboys should feel very good about themselves. They’ve won their last two games and are tied for the third-best record in the NFC. There may also be help on the way in the form of Odell Beckham Jr. Most importantly, they are getting healthier as the season has progressed.

After much discussion about his role on the team and owner Jerry Jones steadfast in his defense, Ezekiel Elliott was back at practice in a limited capacity. Elliott’s involvement in practice should be monitored closely throughout the week but Jones said he expects Elliott to play this week against Green Bay.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said he plans to practice again Thursday, which will help determine his knee’s readiness for Sunday at Packers. “We’ll see how we’re feeling tomorrow. I’ll be back out there Thursday, and we’ll go from there.” https://t.co/xsvd7v4Det — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 9, 2022

Linebacker Anthony Barr was listed as not practicing, still nursing an injury following the game against the Chicago Bears. Noah Brown and Donovan Wilson were limited. After missing the game against the Bears, Malik Hooker returned to practice in full, as did rookie Sam Williams.

The Cowboys also activated defensive end Tarell Basham, who was hasn’t played since the season opener.

There was also a Tyron Smith sighting as he is getting closer to a return.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (hamstring, IR) made a brief visit to practice field during period of practice open to reporters. Chatted with Cable Johnson, director of team security. Smith has missed entire season so far but is considered on track for debut late in year. pic.twitter.com/Ws6Y1uFiX0 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 9, 2022