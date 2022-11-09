Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘We want OBJ.’

The Dallas Cowboys are laying all of their cards out on the table.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon we discussed how the Cowboys are not backing away from their interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining their team. Mike McCarthy spoke glowingly of him, Jerry Jones said a star would look great on his helmet, and Micah Parsons has done his fair share of social media recruiting.

Outside of Parsons no real active Cowboys players had voiced much thought when it came to Beckham joining their team. That changed on Wednesday afternoon when running back Ezekiel Elliott, who seems to be trending towards playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, met with the media.

Zeke did not beat around the bush. He flat out said that the Cowboys want Odell Beckham.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on Odell Beckham Jr.: “We know what type of player Odell is. We know how explosive he can be and what he could bring to this offense. It would be great to get him down here in Dallas. … He would definitely fit in this locker room. We want OBJ.” pic.twitter.com/rgCFc95rLR — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2022

There is no denying that the Cowboys are one of the better teams in the NFL this season. They are very capable of accomplishing all of the goals that every football team lays out which obviously includes winning the Super Bowl and while the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated starting the process off by winning the NFC East is nowhere near out of reach.

Time will tell whether or not the Cowboys are ultimately successful in their quest to add Beckham to their offense, but if they fail it does not seem that it will be for lack of trying.