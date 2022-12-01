The perfect homegating experience for Eagles vs. Cowboys on Christmas Eve

For as long as we can remember, Dec. 24 has always been a day we have been looking forward to as weeks of anticipation were about to culminate into this one special occasion. As a child, the excitement centered around those alluring presents sitting under the Christmas tree just staring back at us, anxiously awaiting the moment we tore into them. Whether you’re a child or a parent, few things match the joy delivered by a little one ravishing wrapping paper to see what’s inside.

For fans of the Dallas Cowboys, Christmas Eve will bring forth some extra holly jolly spirit as they have an all-important matchup with the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles. A victory will have fans Rock’n around the Christmas tree, while a loss will make for a Blue Christmas.

We’ve made our list, we’ve checked it twice, and we’re gonna find out who’s...well, who’s the better team. With the NFC East and potentially the coveted No. 1 seed in the conference up for grabs, this game has all the makings of something special and deserves a very festive homegating experience.

While the game will bring joy to our world on this day, the build-up is equally enjoyable. Prepping the house for such a joyous occasion takes a lot of work. The only time my wife lets me climb on the roof is during the first week of December when it’s time for the lights to go up. It’s weird how my own personal safety is put on pause when putting up a never-ending string of blinking lights needs to happen. She’ll willingly go find the ladder for me.

In the end, it’s all worth it. The satisfaction of putting our own little twinkle in the neighborhood without experiencing any Griswald-like spectacle is always a big achievement each year. And the approval you get from a family full of smiles makes all that hard work pay off.

Decorations of all colors fill our living room, but with each new year, more and more silver and blue are added to the mix. And the stars are galore. Cowboys ornaments make their way around the tree and they grow in population every season. Throw in the classical Christmas musical favorites, and the ambiance has been set.

“Said the night wind to the little Lamb Do you see what I CeeDee”

A perfect atmosphere deserves a perfect menu of food. With turkey off the board from Thanksgiving, our family indulges in the tender juiciness of a roasted prime rib. Add some taters, gravy, and some Hawaiian rolls, and you are off to a delicious start to a wonderful feast. And since many of the pie favorites are used at Thanksgiving, we opt to go with a delicious apple pie á la mode. Yum!

Of course, once kickoff commences, the focus shifts to our beloved Cowboys who get a shot at delivering a lump of coal to the Eagles, as they now have to face a team equipped with Dak Prescott. Last time, the Eagles avoided a second-half collapse thanks to three Cooper Rush interceptions. But things will be different this time around with Prescott under center. And since we’ve no place to go, let him throw, let him throw, let him throw!

A Cowboys victory will inevitably spruce up our holiday, but win or lose, the holiday must go on. The Eagle-green grinch won’t bah humbug our Christmas as much joy still awaits. Sharing the laughter and watching our loved ones' faces light up as they receive that “one thing they’ve always wanted” is a yearly treasure. My family knows I’ll always be happy with my present because whatever it is — a hoodie, pajama bottoms, or even slippers — you can guarantee it contains that lustrous star logo somewhere on it.