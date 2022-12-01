Having a good running attack will help to maintain balance for the Cowboys offense.

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a remarkable season, but the team’s 40-3 win over the previously 8-1 Vikings was their most important statement victory of the year, and it showed us how dangerous this team really could be moving forward. Everything worked for the Cowboys in Minnesota, especially on offense, as the 458 total yards they posted was their highest all season. Dak Prescott was very effective against the Vikings defense, completing 22-of-25 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns, complete with zero turnovers. But while Prescott’s performance may have stolen the show in the short-term, the longer-lasting impact on Dallas’ season will come due to the balanced rushing attack from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard that emerged. Elliott’s numbers won’t have you jumping out of your seat, with 42 yards on the ground, though he did find the end zone twice. Pollard had himself a special day, with 80 yards rushing the ball, to go along with 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a pass catcher.

Time to finally see what he can bring to the Cowboys offense.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that the Cowboys would be waiving defensive end Tarell Basham. Dallas fortunately has depth at defensive end so this move made sense, but speculation immediately began about who might be taking that spot on the roster. On Wednesday morning, a candidate has been put forward as to who the Cowboys were looking to create a roster spot for. Putting two and two together, it is wide receiver James Washington who will reportedly have his 21-day practice window opened. It was all the way back in training camp when James Washington broke his foot, quite early in camp actually, which knocked him out of consideration for the early part of the season. Initial reports were that he would return at some point in October and seeing as how today is the final day in the month of November, that was a bit off.

Eliminating mental errors will be key in order for the Cowboys to take the next step.

The Dallas Cowboys committed a season-high 13 penalties against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving but managed to secure a 28-20 win to move to 8-3. While the win was pleasing, the number of penalties was not. Playing in the luxurious confines of AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys had trouble with several pre-snap penalties (four false starts) that set the offense back behind the chains. Offensive lineman Terence Steele and his unit got to work this week to fix what is now a troubling issue. “We did some cadence work, all just trying to get off on the cadence,” Steele said. “We just need to keep doing that and we’ll get it right. … We were out on the field ... and coaches were trying to mimic Dak (Prescott’s) snap count — just getting reps there with that ... “Throughout the week we’ll do a full line with Dak at QB to give us his cadence, so that we can get used to [it].” Is it odd that the Cowboys still need to do this? Yes. But do they still need to do this? Obviously.

From least to beast, the NFC East is back to form.

The NFC East is the best division in football. Take all the time you need to digest that sentence. It has been lean times for the storied division of late, having produced just one team with a double-digit win column — the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys in 2021 — over the past three seasons. Yikes. But this season is different. The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) have already cleared that hurdle and own the best record in football. The Cowboys (8-3) aren’t far behind, while the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington Commanders (7-5) are enjoying surprising success. All four teams would qualify for the postseason based on the current standings. That has never happened in any division, dating back to the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, according to ESPN Stats & Information. And no division in history has produced a season in which every team finished with a winning record, which happens to be the current situation in the NFC East. Dallas Cowboys Why the Cowboys can be the top seed in the NFC They will need some help from the Eagles and Vikings, who sit atop the NFC standings, and they’ll need to continue on the path they’re on. The offense, despite penalty issues, is playing its best football of the season, and the defense has been dominant for a good portion of the season. With their physical style, the Cowboys could be a tough out in the playoffs, even if they aren’t the top seed.

This is an interesting question...where do you lean?

This topic should be interesting. I know that the 2022 NFL season isn’t over yet, but I figured it would be a fun time to compare the Dallas Cowboys this year, to last year in terms of which team is better. I will compare team stats, players, and other methods to decide which Cowboy team is better. To start, we’ll look at the team stats. Remember that the season isn’t over yet, so some stats may vary. In 2021 the Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 and scored the #3 seed in the playoffs. Sadly, the great season ended with a wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. This team had the #1 offense in the NFL that season, scoring an average of 31.2 points per game. They also had the #7 defense in the nation, allowing an average of 21.1 points per game. These stats were incredible and are what earned them such a high position in the playoffs. The 2022 Cowboys, currently have the 7th best offense with 25.4 points per game. They also have the 2nd best defense in the league only allowing an average of 17 points a game. Both these teams nearly have swapped stats with their defenses and offenses. I find this very interesting.

