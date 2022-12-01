Week 13 of the NFL is here as the Bills battle the Patriots in an AFC East clash on Thursday Night Football. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills as 3.5-point favorites over the Patriots. Both teams are jockeying for playoff position in a crowded AFC field.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have been picking games using Tallysight. Below are our picks plus some reasons why.

Dave Halprin - The Patriots are starting to come together as a team and are at home for this one. Gut feel says the Patriots win a close one and cover.

David Howman - I’m tempted to go with the Patriots here because their defense is playing at a high level and Josh Allen has had issues protecting the ball lately. But the Bills are the Bills, and they’ve got too much firepower to lose to a team with as many issues as these Patriots. I’m taking Buffalo.

Matt Holleran - I would have leaned toward picking the Patriots before last week, but after giving up 33 points to the Vikings I don’t see them stopping Buffalo’s offense. Josh Allen and the Bills have won four of their last five against New England and that continues tonight. I’m taking the Bills.

Tom Ryle - The Bills have been one of the best teams in the league since the start of the season. While you always have to be leery of what Bill Belichick can cook up, I don’t think the Patriots can keep up. Still, it is in Foxborough, so this is likely to be close. I’ll take Buffalo by four points to cover.

RJ Ochoa - The Buffalo Bills are teetering just a bit as of late but they are no question a better football team than the New England Patriots. As Cowboys fans we know how tough the Sunday to Thanksgiving to Thursday stretch can be and they are far more well-equipped for this than their competitors are. Give me the Bills.

Brian Martin - I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the New England Patriots pull off an upset over the Buffalo Bills. I did however pick the Bills to win this matchup because I believe they are the more talented team, even with their recent struggles as of late.