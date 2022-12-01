 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Colts injury report (Thursday): Terence Steele misses practice

The latest injury news on the Cowboys.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A 10-day break after a short two-game stint wasn’t enough for the Cowboys to shake an illness bug, which has kept cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver Michael Gallup out of practice for the second day in a row. A few players got over their illnesses during the break but the roster may have been struck again on Thursday with Terence Steele missing his first practice of the week, but the Cowboys listed Steele’s absence as personal/non-injury.

Jayron Kearse continues to be limited in practice with a shoulder injury, as does defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence with a foot issue.

The Cowboys’ main roster addition over the summer has yet to play a snap with the star on his helmet, but those times will be soon be over as wide receiver James Washington is working his way back from injury faster than anticipated. His workload is fluctuating day-by-day as the staff monitor him closely.

Inching his way toward a return from a Week 8 hamstring injury, Anthony Barr was still limited in practice but there is hope from Mike McCarthy that he will get some playing time on Sunday.

