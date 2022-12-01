A 10-day break after a short two-game stint wasn’t enough for the Cowboys to shake an illness bug, which has kept cornerback Trevon Diggs and wide receiver Michael Gallup out of practice for the second day in a row. A few players got over their illnesses during the break but the roster may have been struck again on Thursday with Terence Steele missing his first practice of the week, but the Cowboys listed Steele’s absence as personal/non-injury.

Cowboys RT Terence Steele is not at practice today. Coach Mike McCarthy hinted that illness is impacting others, not just CB Trevon Diggs and WR Michael Gallup who are missing practice for a second straight day. Injury report to come this afternoon. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 1, 2022

Jayron Kearse continues to be limited in practice with a shoulder injury, as does defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence with a foot issue.

The Cowboys’ main roster addition over the summer has yet to play a snap with the star on his helmet, but those times will be soon be over as wide receiver James Washington is working his way back from injury faster than anticipated. His workload is fluctuating day-by-day as the staff monitor him closely.

Cowboys WR James Washington did more work Wednesday than expected in first practice since Aug. 1 foot fracture and “felt good” coming out of it, coach Mike McCarthy said. After strong day, his workload will be dialed back today by about 10% to manage him. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 1, 2022

Inching his way toward a return from a Week 8 hamstring injury, Anthony Barr was still limited in practice but there is hope from Mike McCarthy that he will get some playing time on Sunday.

The likelihood Cowboys LB Anthony Barr will return Sunday vs. Colts “looks good,” coach Mike McCarthy said. Barr missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Been on a pitch count in practice, building toward Sunday. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 1, 2022