The Cowboys have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996, and that is have back-to-back double-digit win seasons. It’s hard to believe that it’s been so long since the last time this storied franchise was able to perform such a feat, but here we are 26 years later. It doesn’t matter what we think about the opponent this week; the NFL reminds you week to week that anybody can be had if they do not take their opponent serious enough. That scenario is exactly what the Cowboys look to avoid here in Week 14.

The one-win Houston Texans come into town with nothing to lose And when a team can play free of expectations and are able to just go out there and be care free, it often results in a loose and dangerous football team to prepare for. It’s not likely that the Texans are going to shock the football world this week, but there is still a challenge and task at hand for this Cowboys team, and a focused ball club needs to be ready on Sunday to secure a victory.

Week 14 underrated star

Kelvin Joseph

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in the game of football, but with injuries comes opportunity. That is exactly what we have here for Kelvin Joseph. Starting cornerback Anthony Brown tore his Achilles in last week’s win and is lost for the remainder of the season, and as a result it is now Joseph’s post to man. This is a huge opportunity for Joseph and his career as this will be the second-year corner from Kentucky’s first real chance at holding down a spot for a long period of time. The Cowboys have lofty goals and a defense that has been playing stellar, and Kelvin Joseph will be tasked with making sure the transition to the other corner spot opposite of Trevon Diggs is a a seamless one.

I like the kid. We shall see and he has to prove it, but Kelvin Joseph might be just fine. pic.twitter.com/wB3FpZddBp — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) December 7, 2022

Joseph will take his lumps over the next month or so but the growing pains will be serve a bigger purpose as the Cowboys move forward to the playoffs. Joseph has the ability and coaching around him to develop into a starter in this league, but whether it’s due to focus or opportunity, he has not been able to put it all together yet. It’s safe to say this struggling Texans offense’s focus is to go away from Diggs, giving Joseph ample chances to make an impact on this game. If Kelvin Joseph rises to the occasion he certainly will be this week’s underrated star, and maybe could be just that for this team moving forward.