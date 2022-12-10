The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans do not face off too often. The in-state rivals have actually only faced off five times with the Cowboys holding a slight edge 3-2. This game may lack some luster as these are two teams going in completely different directions as organizations, but make no mistake about it, there is much to be gained for the Cowboys with a victory on Sunday that go much deeper than just bragging rights over your little brother.

The Cowboys are massive favorites in this contest, and many have tried to keep the focus on not being shocked on Sunday by taking a team lightly. If the Cowboys were to lose it would be one of the most puzzling losses in recent memory. Even the wildest imaginations would find it hard to conceive a loss here on Sunday for Dallas, but it is why they play the game and the Cowboys will need to go out and take care of business to leave no doubt.

Dallas Cowboys X-factor: CeeDee Lamb

Ever since Dak Prescott came back, CeeDee Lamb’s play has exploded to the level where we all expected him to be going into the season. Lamb has solidified himself to those who had a single shadow of a doubt that he is a true WR1 in this league, and will be for a long time. Lamb currently has 69 receptions, 928 yards, and six touchdowns on the season, while understanding that five games of that production was done with Cooper Rush at the helm. Lamb has arrived and it is a very good thing for this Cowboys team.

Every game is so important to Lamb and Dak as they continue to grow their continuity with each other that will only benefit the duo going into the playoffs. Fast forward to Sunday and the matchup with the Texans looks like an advantageous one. The Texans are a team devoid of a lot of talent, and are also banged up in the secondary as well. The Cowboys have much to gain on Sunday, and one of the bigger achievable items is the continued success of the QB to WR connection.

Houston Texans X-factor: Davis Mills

The Houston Texans briefly made a change at quarterback to Kyle Allen from Davis Mills, but this week it will once again be the Davis Mills show. Mills has struggled as of late, and with the team’s season being a lost one, it wasn’t all that surprising to see that Lovie Smith and staff made a change to see if they could manufacture a spark. That spark never came to be and they are now back to square one at the position.

Lovie Smith confirms that Davis Mills will return as the starting QB this week vs. Dallas. #Texans — Deepi Sidhu (@DeepSlant) December 7, 2022

Heading into the season the Texans were content with giving Mills a chance to state his case to be the quarterback of the franchise and by all accounts, it did not go as planned. More specifically to Mills’ impact on Sunday, the Cowboys have a chance to disrupt and make things difficult for the young quarterback from Stanford. The Texans’ protection up front can be shaky and when a quarterback is unable to trust his pocket he becomes antsy and will make mistakes a a result. Davis Mills is the x-factor simply because of his impact on each play as the Cowboys will look to directly affect his rhythm within the pocket, and stop him from being able to run the flow of the offense. Both wide receivers, Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, will miss the game and it could be a very long day for Davis Mills and this Houston Texans offense.