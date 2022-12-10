Odell Beckham Jr. left Dallas without a deal. That doesn’t mean the door is necessarily closed, but it’s definitely closing. How quickly seems to be up to Beckham himself.

Owner Jerry Jones, whose enthusiasm seemed to wane after Beckham underwent a thorough physical at the team’s training facility this week, said the Cowboys remain interested in and in contact with Beckham. “Yes, we’re still in contact. Yes. Yes. Yes,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “Is there a timeline? Probably the fact that time is ticking in terms of getting in here and really initiating the heavy work on a rehab for the playoffs, if it’s going to happen.” When Beckham initially tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in 2020, he needed 11 months to return. He tore the same ACL in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 and underwent surgery Feb. 22. In the first six games Beckham played after returning from his 2020 ACL tear, he made 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns. That’s an average of 2.8 catches and 38.7 yards per game. If he plays only the postseason, Beckham will play no more than four games this season. Will he be physically able to help? “He’s got his mind wrapped around what might be a plan for the immediate future, and, of course, he’s got a great future ahead of him,” Jones said. “In all probability, he does. The question is: Can he get something and do it in a sound way for his future? Can he do it physically in a sound way and not push that beyond where it should be pushed and at the same time help us? That’s what we’re going over right now.”

The writers at the mothership give their predictions of who will win Sunday’s game. I don’t think their answers should come as a surprise.

Hailey Sutton: For me, the game plan is simple: Wash, rinse, repeat. The Texans ranked last in almost every statistical category and have just one win on the season. Makes for a great week to see some rotations in the lineup, especially with a cornerback room that has been tested this season and the return of Tyron Smith looming in the near future. I’ve liked the way the Cowboys have emphasized Sunday’s as their priority even among all the distractions this week (cough cough OBJ). I’m taking the Cowboys 45-10. Mickey Spagnola: The Cowboys need to jump on the Texans right from the start, and don’t let a team having lost seven straight, with a 1-10-1 record, gain confidence, thinking they can win a game while having switched QBs back to Davis Mills. This game really is about the Cowboys taking care of themselves. No mistakes. Do not hand out gift points. Just do what they do, and should be talented enough to win this game 33-13. Kyle Youmans: This is a weird week of gut feeling. On one end, the gut says that there is a one-win team facing one of the most talented teams in the NFL. On the other, the Houston Texans employ professional football players too, and their strength of running the football matches up well with Dallas’ inability to stop the run at times this season. But this one doesn’t scare me too much. The Cowboys should take care of business and do so quickly by avoiding a slow start and jumping out to a big lead in the first half. Dallas gets their fourth straight win and continues their charge, 43-16.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Cowboys are favored to win their matchup with the Texans on Sunday. How they might win the game will be interesting to see.

4. Texans Have the Worst Rush Defense in the NFL There’s no team in the NFL worse at stopping the run than the Texans. In 12 games, they’ve already surrendered 2,029 yards and 15 touchdowns — while giving up nearly five yards per attempt. They’re also inept at running the ball, going for just 1,055 yards with five touchdowns as a team. While it’s true that this is a passing league, teams that have no run game at all and can’t stop the opposing team from running at will have never been able to find success. That was the case in Week 13, as Deshaun Watson made his debut for the Cleveland Browns and was more than a little rusty. Despite just 131 yards from Watson, Cleveland won by two scores thanks to 174 yards on the ground. Conversely, Houston had just 82 yards while going against a very mediocre run defense. 2. Houston Turns it Over Way Too Much While Dallas had the lead for much of the game in Week 13, the Colts found themselves being blown out once they started coughing up the ball. Matt Ryan threw three interceptions and lost a fumble, while Mo Alie-Cox also lost a fumble. 27 points were scored off of those turnovers, as the Cowboys proved to be very opportunistic on both sides of the ball. Against the Texans, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the turnovers continue. Houston has 20 turnovers in their first 12 games of the season, which is the third worst in the NFL. They’re dead last in interceptions, with 15 of those. That’s a terrible sign for them, since Dallas is on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to creating turnovers themselves.

Ever since the Jerry Jones opened AT&T Stadium, the designs of new stadiums across the NFL seem to be influenced by what the Cowboys did. Now, the Jones’ are looking to invest more into their home.

Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the Dallas Cowboys are planning to spend $295 million on renovations for AT&T Stadium. Fischer noted the renovations are “not intended to radically alter the general look” of the stadium, but “designed to refresh premium spaces ahead of some key lease renewals and upgrade technology and other back-of-the-house services” before it hosts the 2026 World Cup. Even though Jerry Jones has a net worth of around $14 billion, he is not going to be paying for renovations to the stadium. According to Fischer, the Cowboys are going to ask the other 31 NFL teams “for approval to withhold their normal contributions to shared gate revenue” that is normally allowed for clubs seeking to pay for stadium upgrades. “Sources emphasized the total price tag for the work may match the $295 million ‘visiting team share’ waiver request,” Fischer wrote. “To finance the work, the team is also seeking a waiver to the NFL’s usual $600 million team debt limit.”

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.