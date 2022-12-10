All week long things have been pointing in a certain direction for the Dallas Cowboys and a particular wide receiver. We are of course talking about James Washington and nobody else!

Over a week ago, the Cowboys opened Washington’s 21-day practice window in hopes of him making his season debut (and Cowboys debut) at some point in the near future. As practices rolled along in the lead-up to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, things began to feel inevitable and for good reason as we found out on Saturday morning.

The Cowboys are promoting James Washington to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. At long last it is finally happening.

The #Cowboys are activating WR James Washington (foot) from Injured Reserve, and he’ll play on Sunday, source said. Earlier this week, coach Mike McCarthy said Washington was “ready to go.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2022

James Washington was the first external free agent the Cowboys signed in the offseason. Unfortunately he was injured early on in training camp and we haven’t seen him since. It took all the way until Week 14, but he is finally going to wear the Cowboys uniform in a regular-season game.

The Cowboys waived defensive end Tarell Basham last week and have had an open roster spot since so they do not need to demote someone in order to make room for James Washington. While the team did sign cornerback Mackensie Alexander this past week in response to losing Anthony Brown for the season, Alexander is on the practice squad and therefore is not consuming a roster spot.