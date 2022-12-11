Cowboys vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, streaming, depth chart and more

The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) host the Houston Texans (1-10-1) on Sunday, and the odds say the Cowboys will win. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 17-point favorites heading into the game. The Cowboys and Texans are two franchises heading in very different directions. Dallas is priming itself for a playoff push while the Texans are scouting the first pick in the 2023 draft.

Ever since Dak Prescott has returned, the Cowboys offense is working to match the stellar play of their defense. The numbers for that side of the ball are way up, and the duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are pacing a well-balanced offense. CeeDee Lamb is growing into his role at WR1, and the offensive line is doing the job.

That side of the ball is making things easier for the Cowboys defense which has been elite all season. The Cowboys pass rush is their calling card, and they’ll need it because they will be breaking in a new cornerback in Kelvin Joseph. This is a game to see if he has the ability to keep things under control opposite Trevon Diggs.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Date: Dec 11th, 2022

Game time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Houston SiriusXM 138 or 381 and the SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (9-3)

Texans record: (1-10-1)

Odds: Dallas -17, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 36 - Texans 13

