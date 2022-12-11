More thread for the Cowboys and Texans game.
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans, 2022 NFL Week 14
- 10 plays that shaped the Cowboys’ comeback win over the Texans
- Cowboys vs. Texans 2022 Week 14 game day live discussion IV
- Cowboys vs. Texans 2022 Week 14 game day live discussion III
More From Blogging The Boys
- 10 plays that shaped the Cowboys’ comeback win over the Texans
- Cowboys narrowly escape colossal upset, beat Texans 27-23
- Cowboys injuries a concern after stressful win, 27-23, over the Texans
- Cowboys barely escape with 27-23 win over Texans
- Cowboys vs. Texans 2022 Week 14 game day live discussion III
- Cowboys vs. Texans 2022 Week 14 game day live discussion II
Loading comments...