The No Fun League (NFL) strikes again. On Saturday, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were fined for the touchdown celebration incorporating the Salvation Army bucket behind the end zone. Saturday’s fines mark the second incident of players being fined for using the bucket a prop in a touchdown celebration.

The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over the Colts. Prescott then stood outside and cranked an imaginary handle as Elliott popped up and down in their “Zeke-in-the-box” celebration. Officials did not throw a flag. The team’s four tight ends did a Whac-a-Mole celebration in the kettle a week earlier. They also were not penalized but were fined. The six players have lost a total of $53,616 for their kettle celebrations.

After a lot of recent talk regarding an addition to the wide receivers for the Dallas Cowboys, James Washington is set to make his season debut versus the Houston Texans. In a corresponding move, Anthony Brown’s season if officially over.

The long road back for the former second-round pick has led him to this point, wherein he’s been officially activated from injured reserve and to the 53-man roster — setting the stage for his likely debut when the Texans enter AT&T Stadium. Despite the ongoing interest in Odell Beckham, Jr., the Cowboys are hopeful for what Washington’s explosiveness might provide. This addition comes accompanied to a subtraction, however, with starting cornerback Anthony Brown now officially moved to injured reserve after suffering a torn/ruptured Achilles in the blowout win over the Colts on Sunday; an injury that is season-ending. Brown will begin his journey back to the field in the same breath Washington ends his. The team also elevated offensive lineman Aviante Collins from the practice squad for their Week 14 matchup.

The continued success of the Dallas Cowboys on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball could make both Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn into hot items for teams desperate for a new head coach. The progress both have made given the circumstances from last year to this year, makes both coordinators an attractive option.

Moore continues to shine despite a contingent of Cowboys’ fans that demand perfection when no one else in the league has done what he has. Moore’s offense ranked No. 1 in points and yards in 2021, after finishing first in 2019. This season, the Cowboys have the best offense since Dak Prescott returned from his hand injury in Week 7 after putting together an opportunistic offense during Cooper Rush’s 4-1 stretch. Rush is extremely limited as a quarterback, but Moore was able script the Cowboys to early leads in four straight games, and when challenged with being tied or losing the lead, immediate scores to regain control. His ability to lead a team may be an unknown, but the Dallas offense is as diverse as any in the league right now. Last year Dallas thrived on creating turnovers at a ridiculous pace. This year they still get turnovers, but are also pressuring the quarterback at laughable levels. Quinn thought he had a job last year that didn’t get offered, but Dallas sits atop too many statistical categories to ignore. Quinn’s forte is the defensive line, and the pass rush is as insane as it can get with 48 sacks through 12 games, with one of the league’s best players at each level of the defense in DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Dallas could have as many as six defensive starters make the Pro Bowl in February and Quinn will certainly get some interviews again this offseason.

Though heavily favored against the Texans, you always expect some surprises on any given Sunday. Here are bold predictions for when the Cowboys face their in-state rival.

3. Kelvin Joseph’s Speed Becomes a Factor After losing Anthony Brown to a season-ending injury against the Colts last week, the time has come for Joseph to show why the Cowboys chose him in the second round and have stuck with him through his offseason legal issues. The one area where we could see an immediate impact from Joseph will be his ability to stick with the speedier receivers that Brown was seemingly covering every week. Brown has, at times, had problems staying with receivers on deep routes this season, and if Joseph is able to use his speed to defend those receivers, it will make this defense even tougher to beat. I believe some of Joseph’s struggles this season go back to reps and confidence, but we’ve seen how the next-man-up situation in the NFL has kickstarted a player’s career. Just see Dak Prescott and Tony Romo. Both had to step in and hit the ground running. 2. Tyron Smith Makes Significant Progress The plan that came out last week for Tyron Smith was that he would return to practice with the team this week in order to gauge how far away he is from getting on the field. His teammates and coaches have been saying how good he’s looked working on the side with the Dallas Cowboys’ Director of Rehabilitation Britt Brown. After the injury he suffered right before the start of the season, many thought he wouldn’t be back until possibly the playoffs, but depending on how he looks in practice, he could suit up sooner than we thought. I have a feeling that he will suit up for the Texans game, and while he may not start immediately, as owner Jerry Jones has alluded to the past few weeks, I believe he will take some in-game reps.

