The Cowboys are preparing to take the field at home against the Houston Texans, and they’ll look to justify their massive betting favorite status in this one. With the inactives list now released, we know who will - and who won’t - be suiting up for this noon kickoff.

For the Cowboys, it’s not too many surprises on this list. Jabril Cox, Markquese Bell, and Will Grier have been regulars on the inactives list this season, and Chauncey Golston has become the odd man out on a stacked defensive front more than once already.

Perhaps the biggest “surprise” is rookie Jalen Tolbert finding himself back on the inactives list. With James Washington set to make his season debut, Tolbert seemed destined to return to this list after hardly making an impact in his limited snaps this year.

Cowboys players inactive today vs. Texans: WR Jalen Tolbert, DL Chauncey Golston, LB Jabril Cox, S Markquese Bell and No. 3 QB Will Grier. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 11, 2022

It’s also worth noting that the Cowboys still have one empty roster spot after moving Anthony Brown to the injured reserve on Saturday. That means one less player on the inactives list, and it’s expected that the free spot will be used for Tyron Smith in the coming weeks.

#Texans inactives vs Cowboys: QB Allen, WR Collins, WR Cooks, DB Stingley, FB Hairston, OL McCray, DL Hinish. Knew Allen would be shelved when they elevated Driskel, who must be a part of today's game plan. Guessing if successful, they might sign Driskel to roster & waive Allen — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) December 11, 2022

The Texans’ list is full of players Houston will miss dearly. Their top two starting receivers are both out, as is promising rookie corner Derek Stingley and two players on the defensive line. Notably, quarterback Kyle Allen is inactive for this game; he had started the Texans’ past two games but was benched in favor of Davis Mills for today.