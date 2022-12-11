 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys injuries a concern after stressful win, 27-23, over the Texans

The Cowboys had some concerning injuries on Sunday, but none more so than Terence Steele’s knee.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t end up losing the game against the Houston Texans thanks to a last-minute touchdown drive, but they did lose some players. Starting right tackle Terence Steele left the game with a knee injury. Johnathan Hankins injured his shoulder and missed much of the outing. And in the first half, tight end Jake Ferguson suffered a head/neck injury that had him missing the second half of the game.

Steele’s injury is the most concerning given his good play at right tackle. At first, the Cowboys replaced him with Josh Ball. But Ball was instrumental in two terrible plays that almost cost the Cowboys the game, including the late interception. The Cowboys turned to Jason Peters at right tackle after that. Fortunately, the Cowboys have Peters and they should be getting Tyron Smith back soon.

At this time of publication, the Cowboys are ‘concerned’ about Steele but haven’t revealed anything concrete.

If Smith can go next week and Steele can’t, the Cowboys might have a line that looks like this: LT Tyron Smith, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Zack Martin, RT Jason Peters.

There is no information on Hankins or Ferguson yet.

[UPDATE]: A couple of more injuries to think about.

