The Dallas Cowboys didn’t end up losing the game against the Houston Texans thanks to a last-minute touchdown drive, but they did lose some players. Starting right tackle Terence Steele left the game with a knee injury. Johnathan Hankins injured his shoulder and missed much of the outing. And in the first half, tight end Jake Ferguson suffered a head/neck injury that had him missing the second half of the game.

Steele’s injury is the most concerning given his good play at right tackle. At first, the Cowboys replaced him with Josh Ball. But Ball was instrumental in two terrible plays that almost cost the Cowboys the game, including the late interception. The Cowboys turned to Jason Peters at right tackle after that. Fortunately, the Cowboys have Peters and they should be getting Tyron Smith back soon.

At this time of publication, the Cowboys are ‘concerned’ about Steele but haven’t revealed anything concrete.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on RT Terence Steele’s left knee: “We’re concerned.” Declined to provide further details on Steele’s behalf. Would be a major loss. Jason Peters stepped in on game-winning touchdown drive to stabilize position. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 11, 2022

If Smith can go next week and Steele can’t, the Cowboys might have a line that looks like this: LT Tyron Smith, LG Tyler Smith, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Zack Martin, RT Jason Peters.

There is no information on Hankins or Ferguson yet.

[UPDATE]: A couple of more injuries to think about.

#Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs battled through not one but two banged up thumbs. Tells me the left one got jammed up on 2nd drive of game. Taped up played through. Also adds he better get that INT at the end. He said he had his hands on it first over Israel Mukuamu — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 11, 2022