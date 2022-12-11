Heading into the game against the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys were 17-point favorites. That is a huge spread in the NFL. And the Cowboys came nowhere close to covering it. Dallas had to put together a heroic 98-yard drive in the final minutes for a touchdown just to walk away with a 27-23 victory. It certainly was one of the Cowboys’ poorer efforts on the year.

The Cowboys catch another team that is sub-.500 this coming Sunday in the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Jacksonville is a team that seems to be trending a little differently than Houston. The Jaguars just walked into the Tennessee Titans home and busted up the place to get a 36-22 win on Sunday. That moved Jacksonville to 5-8 on the season. They are also starting to get better performances out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Given how the Cowboys played this week, there is no guarantee of victory on the road in Jacksonville.

But the Cowboys are the favorites at a much more reasonable six points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys fans thought of this three-game stretch through the AFC South for Dallas would be a fairly easy stretch. Instead, the Cowboys played the Colts even for three quarters until a turnover explosion gave them the win. Now they had to pull off a last-second drive to beat the Texans. They better be ready for a better team than those two when they visit the Jaguars. As is often proven, anything can happen in the NFL.