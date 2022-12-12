If you expected to rest easy during this game, you were wrong.

The Cowboys scored twice in the first quarter and couldn’t find the end zone again until they needed it the most; a score that won them the game. The Texans kicked a FG to take a 23-17 lead late in the third quarter. The team sputtered for most of the game, playing a bit conservatively and nearly cost them, but when it mattered the most, the defense had a goal-line stand. Just like last week, we had another entertaining 4th quarter. #Cowboys fans should be forever grateful for Demarcus Lawrence. He won them this game with his 3rd and goal stop. What a player. December 11, 2022 After Prescott had his arm hit, which forced an interception with just under three minutes to play, I thought the game was all but over. The defense kept the Houston offense out of the end zone for four straight plays. The stop gave the offense one last chance. Prescott made arguably his best throws of the season when the Cowboys needed them the most. The victory moves the Cowboys to 10-3 on the season. It marks the first time since 1995-96 that the franchise has put together back-to-back 10-win seasons. With all that said, we can’t ignore the fact this team looked awful for the entire game until they were about to be the talk of the sports media world all week.

What an exciting ending, unfortunately.

Fourth Quarter The Cowboys’ comeback hopes began late in the third quarter when Dallas took over at its own 25-yard line and worked its way across midfield to the Texans’ 33-yard line. But there the drive stalled, the team turning to Maher, who kicked the 53-yard field goal to pull back to within three. But then disaster seemingly struck. When Turpin let the punt go instead of hauling in the fair catch, the Texans downed the bouncing ball at the Dallas 1-yard line. But after picking up a first down and then falling back again, Prescott’s arm was hit as he threw on second-and-20 at his own 2-yard line. The pass meant for tight end Daulton Schultz instead went right into the arms of the cornerback Smith, Houston now with the ball at the Cowboys’ 4-yard line. That’s when the Dallas defense came up huge and kept the Texans out of the end zone. Driskel was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, the Cowboys getting the ball back with 3:20 left on the clock. On the move they went. Prescott found Schultz for 21 yards, then again for 13 more. The quarterback would go on to convert a third-and-1 at the Texans’ 46-yard line and then saw Brown make a beauty of a diving catch near the right sideline for an 18-yard gain. When Prescott then connected with Schultz down the seam for 18 yards, the Cowboys had first-and-goal at the Texans’ 4-yard line with 55 seconds left. It took three tries, but Elliott got the handoff and charged right up the middle for the 11-play, 98-yard game-winning touchdown.

The OBJ fire stays lit.

The media hasn’t let go of the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys. And either has Jerry Jones. As part of Dallas’ postgame fun after Sunday’s surprisingly tight 27-23 win over the lowly Houston Texans, the Cowboys owner was asked, of course, about OBJ. Moved on yet, Jerry? “Not at all,’’ Jones replied enthusiastically. “With a big exclamation point!” So far, OBJ’s “World Tour’’ - once maybe designed to win him a multi-year contract worth between $13 million and $20 million - has resulted in “America’s Team’’ not even making him any offer at all. So maybe Jones’ idea is a greatly pared-down proposal ...

What was the biggest red flag you saw in this one?

3. Self-inflicted mistakes The Cowboys’ record under Mike McCarthy speaks for itself. It also speaks volumes the team is continually plagued by self-inflicted mistakes under McCarthy’s tutelage. If it’s not penalties, which were oddly few and far between against Houston, it’s unforced turnovers, dropped passes, or missed tackles. You name it. Sunday was the same old story. For starters, KaVontae Turpin’s muffed punt after Tony Pollard’s early touchdown changed the game. If Dallas gets the ball back and goes up 14-0, it’s extremely possible the one-win Texans lie down and prepare for the slaughter. Besides that, Dallas committed an offsides on 3rd and goal after stopping the Texans, which led to a Dameon Pierce touchdown run. You also had a dropped pass from Noah Brown that resulted in an interception, and a dropped touchdown by Dalton Schultz. Dallas wound up getting stuffed on 4th and goal later in the drive, which opens up another can of worms about Kellen Moore’s conservative play-calling near the goal line.

An important takeaway to remember: a win is a win.

Defense makes plays when it counts Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch had 14 tackles; defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence made two key fourth-quarter stops; and linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore tackled Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel on a fourth and goal to give the offense a chance. Let’s not forget that cornerback Kelvin Joseph, who didn’t start, played well on a third down late in the fourth quarter, getting a pass breakup. The defense wasn’t its best for most of the day, but late in the fourth quarter it made the necessary plays to win.

Gronk is not a believer in the 2022 Dallas Cowboys.

The former Patriots star tight end gave his take on Dallas during a Fox Sports pregame show on Sunday as an analyst. The conversation started while discussing a competitive NFC, which includes juggernauts like the Eagles and Vikings. Rob Gronkowski apparently doesn’t believe in the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/rByOxxbVvL — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 11, 2022 The Cowboys, though, aren’t on the same level, according to Gronkowski. Even if they’re currently riding a four-game win streak. “Are the Dallas Cowboys pretenders or contenders? And history states that they’re pretenders every season,” Gronkowski said to other analysts’ surprise. What Gronkowski is referring to is that Dallas hasn’t reached an NFC championship game since it last won the Super Bowl in 1995 despite numerous strong regular seasons, so it’s harder to see them as contenders in his mind. Gronkowski may feel underwhelmed by Dallas since he’s 3-0 against the Cowboys throughout his 11-year career with both the Patriots and the Buccaneers. But this season, the Cowboys have stayed competitive in a strong NFC East division with a 10-3 record – sitting just two games behind Philadelphia.

