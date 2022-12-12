The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon and did so in a bit of a concerning way with how they played. Ultimately, though, Dallas did win which is what matters the most.

Beyond playing down to Houston, the Cowboys had some unfortunate things happen by way of injury. Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson left the game with a concussion and starting right tackle Terence Steele exited with a knee injury.

After the game it was noted that Steele would be getting an MRI on Monday and unfortunately the news is as bad as can be. He is done for the season with a torn ACL.

Terence Steele is out for the season with a torn ACL, per source.



Steele has been an ascending star for the Cowboys this season, and one of the stabilizing factors on an OL that experienced injuries early.



A huge blow to the Cowboys. @1053thefan — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 12, 2022

Terence Steele has been a pivotal player for the Cowboys since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He is eligible for a new deal in the offseason and so him entering that point in time with this injury is terrible news.

As far as how this impacts the current Cowboys, the team immediately turned to Josh Ball but he played very poorly. The Cowboys changed to Jason Peters at right tackle for what was the game-winning drive and he could be the option at the position moving forward.

We will see what the Cowboys do over the rest of the season and in the playoffs, but it will all happen without Terence Steele.

Update: 12:25pm

ESPN’s Todd Archer noted that Steele also tore his MCL.

In addition to the ACL, Steele also suffered an MCL tear, per source. Major loss for the Cowboys OL. Zack Martin called Steele the best OL on the team. Set to be an RFA after the season. Cowboys have hoped to sign him to long-term deal. https://t.co/J424CQoEQ5 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2022

All the best to Steele in his recovery.