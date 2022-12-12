 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele out for season with torn ACL

The Cowboys will be without Terence Steele for the rest of the season.

By RJ Ochoa
Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon and did so in a bit of a concerning way with how they played. Ultimately, though, Dallas did win which is what matters the most.

Beyond playing down to Houston, the Cowboys had some unfortunate things happen by way of injury. Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson left the game with a concussion and starting right tackle Terence Steele exited with a knee injury.

After the game it was noted that Steele would be getting an MRI on Monday and unfortunately the news is as bad as can be. He is done for the season with a torn ACL.

Terence Steele has been a pivotal player for the Cowboys since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He is eligible for a new deal in the offseason and so him entering that point in time with this injury is terrible news.

As far as how this impacts the current Cowboys, the team immediately turned to Josh Ball but he played very poorly. The Cowboys changed to Jason Peters at right tackle for what was the game-winning drive and he could be the option at the position moving forward.

We will see what the Cowboys do over the rest of the season and in the playoffs, but it will all happen without Terence Steele.

Update: 12:25pm

ESPN’s Todd Archer noted that Steele also tore his MCL.

All the best to Steele in his recovery.

