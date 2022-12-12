Much of the attention surrounding the Dallas Cowboys last week had to do with a player who wasn’t even on their roster in Odell Beckham Jr. Of course, the attention was all about how OBJ could eventually have been a part of the Cowboys roster but that did not come to be. He did not work out for the team, but the team is still mentioning him as a possibility. That sort of feels unlikely right now given that he does not appear interested in playing until the postseason.

Considering the fact that they were interested in Beckham, it stands to reason that the Cowboys are interested in adding a wide receiver, period. But if it isn’t going to be Beckham who could it be?

Free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is a name emerging in connection to the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys did add a receiver to their rotation on Sunday against Houston with James Washington making his debut for the club. Washington was targeted a single time against the Texans, and got rocked while trying to make the catch and ultimately did not hold on.

In some ways the Cowboys are counting on Washington to emerge as a third option and/or deep threat within the offense. CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are very solid options but a third name is necessary for 11 personnel which is why the team was so in on OBJ. Jalen Tolbert not coming on throughout his rookie season has made this proposition difficult, and while it is possible for Washington to evolve into the role, it is also possible that he will not. Noah Brown has been the guy so far, but it seems the Cowboys aren’t sold on him as the only option.

The Cowboy might turn to a name that we talked about way back in the offseason. Free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was mentioned as a name to watch on Monday by the mothership’s Patrik Walker as well as NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

It’s another week of OBJ talk and speculation (not for me because I’m over it), but I have a question:



With everything the #Cowboys now know about the OBJ situation…



Wouldn’t T.Y. Hilton be better? — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 12, 2022

Slater told Dallas Cowboys fans to “keep their eye” on T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton played nine games for the Indianapolis Colts last season (the only team he has ever played for) and has not been with a team yet this season. He is 33 years old and not exactly the receiver who could take the top off of defenses that we saw in the old school days of Andrew Luck, but at this point the Cowboys need a weapon who can just do that to any kind of degree.

While the Cowboys “need” that type of weapon, it isn’t a massive need. Yes, the Cowboys struggled against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but they have shown that they are a lethal offense in the overall. Ideally, Hilton would only strengthen the group the way we hoped that Beckham would and still hope that Washington can.