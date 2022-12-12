The Dallas Cowboys added a new player to their roster on Monday afternoon by signing wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. This gives the team another option within the offense and a potential deep threat for Dak Prescott to find downfield.

We have already discussed how Hilton can fit into the Cowboys offense, but many people have been wondering about the contract. This all developed rather quickly given the report of Dallas having interest in Hilton came out just a few hours before the team signed him and similarly just a few hours after things became official contract details began to emerge.

ESPN’s Todd Archer had the exact specifics as far as what the Cowboys are paying Hilton.

The Cowboys guaranteed T.Y. Hilton $600,000 over the final 4 weeks of the season, counting $800,000 against the cap. He can earn $50,000 for each regular-season game he is on the 46-man roster. In addition to playoff money, he can earn up to $700,000. Money can max out at $1.8m. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 13, 2022

Playoff incentives:



Win wild-card, 30% playtime - $100,000

Win divisional, 30% playtime - $150,000

Win NFC Championship, 30% playtime - $200,000

Win Super Bowl, 30% playtime - $250,000 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 13, 2022

In addition, the league pays players $41,500 for wild-card; $46,500 for divisional round, $69,000 NFC title game; $157,000 for Super Bowl win. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 13, 2022

This is a very low-risk and medium-to-high reward for the Cowboys given that the max value for Hilton’s contract is under $2M. They are obviously not asking a ton of him which is why they are not investing a ton, but this is the exact kind of move that we are always begging to see them make. Something that can potentially pay off huge dividends that isn’t an enormous risk.

Throughout all of the Odell Beckham Jr. discussion last week the Cowboys continued to focus on how contributing now is what mattered most given the success that the team is having, and their soon-to-be-cemented spot in the playoffs. According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Hilton is ready to go which did not seem to be the case with OBJ.

Another big thing on the T.Y Hilton signing I’m told was his availability now. He will have to get familiar w playbook and his QB but I’m told physically he’s ready to go now — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 12, 2022

As Slater notes there will be a natural ramp up period for Hilton to get acclimated to the offense and playbook (which is also true for James Washington who made his debut literally one day ago). With four games remaining until the tournament starts, the Cowboys can work Hilton in and hopefully get him to a place where they are very comfortable with him.