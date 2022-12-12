 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

T.Y. Hilton contract details show an incentive-based deal with the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys contract for T.Y. Hilton isn’t a huge number.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys added a new player to their roster on Monday afternoon by signing wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. This gives the team another option within the offense and a potential deep threat for Dak Prescott to find downfield.

We have already discussed how Hilton can fit into the Cowboys offense, but many people have been wondering about the contract. This all developed rather quickly given the report of Dallas having interest in Hilton came out just a few hours before the team signed him and similarly just a few hours after things became official contract details began to emerge.

ESPN’s Todd Archer had the exact specifics as far as what the Cowboys are paying Hilton.

This is a very low-risk and medium-to-high reward for the Cowboys given that the max value for Hilton’s contract is under $2M. They are obviously not asking a ton of him which is why they are not investing a ton, but this is the exact kind of move that we are always begging to see them make. Something that can potentially pay off huge dividends that isn’t an enormous risk.

Throughout all of the Odell Beckham Jr. discussion last week the Cowboys continued to focus on how contributing now is what mattered most given the success that the team is having, and their soon-to-be-cemented spot in the playoffs. According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Hilton is ready to go which did not seem to be the case with OBJ.

As Slater notes there will be a natural ramp up period for Hilton to get acclimated to the offense and playbook (which is also true for James Washington who made his debut literally one day ago). With four games remaining until the tournament starts, the Cowboys can work Hilton in and hopefully get him to a place where they are very comfortable with him.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys