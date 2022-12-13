Jaguars File

2021 Record: 3-14 (currently 5-8 in 2022)

Last Meeting: 10/14/2018 40-7 Cowboys victory. (Dallas leads all time series 4-3)

Head Coach: Doug Perderson (47-45-1 as a head coach)

Key Additions: G Brandon Scherff, WR Christian Kirk, WR Zay Jones

Key Departures: LB Myles Jack, WR DJ Chark, G Andrew Norwell

2021 Overview

2021 was a very challenging season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Urban Meyer experiment was a massive fail and after not even one year the organization saw enough to make a change. Fast forward to 2022 and the direction of this organization is in a much more stable place and a lot of that can be credited to new head coach Doug Pederson and the steadiness he has brought to the team.

The Jaguars were big spenders in the offseason as they looked to solidify some glaring holes and compete. Couple that with having some young drafted talent that look like they may have a chance to be good in this league with time and experience, It wouldn’t be all that surprising if we saw a rise to legitimacy for this franchise over the next couple years and the fanbase should be excited for the team’s growth.

Player to watch… Trevor Lawrence

It is clear that Trevor Lawrence is coming into his own here in the NFL over the last month or so. The former first-round pick was written off by some last year, but with a change of leadership and a precise vision for the future under Dough Pederson, Lawrence looks to have turned a corner. That is a very good thing for this Jaguars franchise. So far this season Lawrence has posted respectable numbers with 3,202 passing yards on a 66.2 completion percentage and 20 touchdown passes.

The Jaguars still have some things to work out and they are not completely where they would like to be to say they are a legit contender, but with the growth of their young QB and the stability of their new coaching staff, there is a lot to feel good about with this football team going forward.

Don’t forget about… Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne was the other first-round pick not named Trevor Lawrence that Jags took last season. The second-year pro from Clemson saw an injury turn his rookie year into a red-shirt season but this second season has shown some promise for the elusive running back. This season has been a productive one for Etienne as he has amassed 814 rushing yards on 163 carries for a five yards per carry average and four touchdowns.

The Cowboys have still shown to be somewhat leaky in their run defense and with the quickness and big-play ability Etienne possesses, it will certainly pose a challenge for this Cowboys defense on Sunday. The Cowboys are coming off a head-scratching outing versus an inferior Texans team so there is no reason to even think about overlooking this Jaguars team, but if the Cowboys are foolish enough to do so there are more than enough horses in the stable to hurt the Cowboys this week.