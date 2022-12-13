The Dallas Cowboys made a move they don’t usually make, signing a name free agent. It’s a move that they hope will help them end their seemingly endless Super Bowl drought. They signed T.Y. Hilton.

A four-time Pro Bowler (2014-17), Hilton has been a dynamic receiver when healthy. He’s had five 1,000-yard seasons including an NFL-best 1,148 yards in 2016 for the Colts. His 9,691 career receiving yards ranks third in Colts history behind Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne. But Hilton’s numbers have decreased in the last few years, including last season when he caught just 23 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. However, with those scores, Hilton became one of 15 NFL players in the Super Bowl era to have at least 3 TD catches in the first 10 seasons of his career. Hilton will join a Cowboys receiving group that includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who have both played well in the last month despite the Beckham Jr. speculation. The Cowboys also have veteran James Washington and Noah Brown, who had two clutch catches to help the Cowboys beat the Texans on Sunday.

The use of T.Y. Hilton is yet to be seen. and when on the field will he be able to produce? He caught just 23 balls last season and hasn’t eclipsed 800 receiving yards since 2018.

With Hilton now a Cowboy, is Odell Beckham Jr now off the radar?

At the moment I'm told, #Cowboys feel unsure of how long the tail-end of Odell Beckham Jr's current rehab will specifically take, thus the T.Y. Hilton move today. Was also just told-as of this tweet-Jerry Jones & Odell Beckham's camp are "still talking." Talks are "ongoing." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 12, 2022

“Ongoing talks” should mean that signing Beckham is not off the radar. It’s not likely that their production in the now and the future would be comparable. When healthy, Hilton is a veteran presence that adds another option to the receiving room. When healthy, Beckham Jr is a fringe-elite wide receiver and can deliver 100-yard games when given the opportunity.

It is nice to see that talks are still open, and the door is, at the very least, cracked open for Beckham Jr to slide in. Will it happen? That’s an unknown, but the fact that it is not shut down completely may lead to a bit of optimism. Regardless, hopefully Hilton can produce when his number is called.